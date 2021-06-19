Battlegrounds Mobile India will soon get an official launch in the country on all major app stores. The game is a local version of the renowned battle royale title PUBG Mobile, which was banned last year due to some privacy issues of citizens in the region.

The title offers lots of sensitivity settings that help players to control recoil for different weapons and scopes. In this article, we have discussed the best sensitivity settings for no recoil in the Battlegrounds Mobile India game.

Best sensitivity settings for no recoil in Battlegrounds Mobile India

Battlegrounds Mobile India: Best sensitivity settings for no recoil

Camera sensitivity settings

With the help of camera sensitivity settings, players can change the sensitivity of their movements around the map.

The best camera sensitivity settings are as follows:

3rd Person(TPP) No Scope: 120-190%.

1st Person(FPP) No Scope: 130-200%.

Red Dot, Holographic: 50-100%.

2x Scope: 80-120%.

3x Scope: 15-25%.

4x Scope: 10-20%.

6x Scope: 5-10%.

8x Scope: 3-10%.

Related reading: How to push to Conqueror in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI)

ADS sensitivity settings

The ADS or Aim Down Sight sensitivity settings come in handy when players use their ADS or open their scope. These sensitivity settings are helpful for players who don't prefer the gyroscope sensor of their device for mid and long-range sprays.

Here are the best ADS sensitivity settings:

TPP No scope: 95-100%.

FPP No scope: 100-120%.

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 55-60%.

2x Scope: 37-45%.

3x Scope: 30-35%.

4x Scope: 25-30%.

6x Scope: 20-23%.

8x Scope: 10-13%.

Gyroscope sensivitysettings

In the recent updates, Gyroscope sensitivities were buffed, and players were able to set them up to 400%. With the help of gyro, players can extensively enhance their reaction timing, aim skills, and recoil control in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Here are the best gyroscope sensitivity settings:

3rd Person(TPP) No Scope: 300%.

1st Person(FPP) No Scope: 300%.

Red Dot, Holographic: 300%.

2x Scope: 300%.

3x Scope: 240%.

4x Scope: 210%.

6x Scope: 100%.

8x Scope: 50%.

However, it is recommended that players keep these sensitivity settings as a base and work on their personal set of settings. The touch response and quality of the gyroscope sensor differ from device to device. For this, players can visit the training ground to make the required changes in the given sensitivity settings.

Check out: How to purchase Royale Pass in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI)

Edited by suwaidfazal