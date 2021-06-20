Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) beta APK download link, game file size, resource packs, and more

The developers have released Battlegrounds Mobile India’s Early Access for players in India. With this, the public can check out the gameplay and features present in the title with the final release.

It has received a soaring response from users across the country as their wait of over nine months has finally ended. However, no specific date for the game’s iOS release has been announced as of now.

This article looks at various details of BGMI, including the APK download link, size, resource packs, and more.

All Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) information

APK download link and size

To download Battlegrounds Mobile India, players need the APK and OBB files. They can utilize the links provided below to download them on their devices:

Battlegrounds Mobile India APK file: Click here

Battlegrounds Mobile India OBB file: Click here

APK for Android 9: Click here

OBB for Android 9: Click here

The size of the APK and OBB files are 72 MB and 637 MB, respectively, and users need sufficient storage to be present on their devices. On the other hand, the sizes for Android 9 are 65 MB and 638 MB.

Follow the steps below to download and install BGMI:

Step 1: They can download the APK and OBB files of the game using the links mentioned above.

Step 2: Next, gamers should locate and install the APK file of BGMI but not open it.

Players will have to paste the OBB

Step 3: They’ll then need to paste the OBB file to Android/OBB/com.pubg.imobile

(If there isn’t one present, create a folder with the name “com.pubg.imobile”)

Step 4: Finally, players must open Battlegrounds Mobile India and log in.

Also read: Can you play Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) Early Access on Gameloop emulator? All you need to know

Resource Packs

Resource Packs have to be additionally downloaded

Once users have installed Battlegrounds Mobile India on their phones, they need to download the Resource Pack in-game. Two options have been made available:

Low-spec Resource Pack: 379.6MB HD Resource Pack: 618.2 MB

Also read: "Krafton's new virtual world elements make BGMI more fun to play": Kronten Gaming on Battlegrounds Mobile India's unique features and contribution to esports ecosystem

Edited by Ravi Iyer