Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) beta testers limit reached within a few hours of early access release

Battlegrounds Mobile India launched its Early Access version on the Google Play Store today. But, within a couple of hours, the registration server was full.

However, in one of its recent social media posts, BGMI mentioned that "More slots will be available frequently."

Battlegrounds Mobile India early access server limit reached within few hours of release

The "Early Access" beta testing program opened early this morning but was shut down after a few hours due to a surge in users enrolling in the program.

Players trying to join the beta tester program right now will see the following message on the website:

Beta testing website for Battlegrounds Mobile India

"Thanks for your interest in becoming a tester for the BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA app. However, at this time, BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA app's testing program has reached the maximum number of testers that can participate in it and isn't accepting any more testers."

However, players can still download the APK and OBB files separately and install them on their devices. However, after opening BGMI on the device, a new message displaying "The Maximum number of registrations has been reached" pops up.

Here is what the full message states:

"The Maximum number of registrations has been reached. To ensure a great experience for every player, we have temporarily disabled registration for new accounts. Please check official news for when registrations will be reopened. Thank you for your understanding."

This signifies that the beta testing program is already full, and new players cannot access BGMI's beta version.

Players are optimistic about the game's official launch this week, as Early Access took the internet by storm with #Battlegroundsmobileindia trending on Twitter.

When the first images from the game were posted on social media, it sparked a frenzy amongst fans and content creators.

People were very excited to see Classic Battle Royale maps like Sanhok, Miramar, and Erangel and also pointed out many similarities between PUBG Mobile and Battlegrounds Mobile India from the initial look.

Pre-registration rewards

Fans can expect the official launch of BGMI within a few days, as the Early Access version is already here. After logging in from the official version, players will receive the following rewards:

Battlegrounds Mobile India: List of Pre-Registration rewards

Reckon Mask

Reckon outfit

300 AG

Title - Celebration Expert (Time Limited)

