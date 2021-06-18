Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI): How to fix 'Download failed because you may not have purchased this app' error

Krafton has made Early Access to Battlegrounds Mobile India available to all its users, which has undoubtedly provided them with a reason to rejoice.

They will now be able to try out the game without any restrictions. The developers have also revealed the launch event, which will net players numerous rewards depending on the number of downloads.

However, due to various reasons, many players have chosen to use APK and OBB files to download Battlegrounds Mobile India. Some of these players have been facing an error that states, 'Download failed because you may not have purchased the app,' when they try to open the game.

This article provides users with some of the fixes to solve this error.

How to solve 'Download failed because you may not have purchased this app' in Battlegrounds Mobile India

A few possible reasons for encountering this error could be

Incorrect location of OBB file: Players face this error when they place the OBB file in the wrong folder, or if the name of the OBB file is incorrect

Corrupted or different OBB: Another possibility for encountering this error is when players use different or corrupted OBB files.

Here are the ways players can fix this error:

OBB files has to be copied to 'com.pubg.imobile'

Players must place the OBB file for Battlegrounds Mobile in Android/OBB/com.pubg.imobile. If they can't find a folder with this name, users should carefully create one.

The name of the OBB file for Android users 10

Players must see to it that they have downloaded the correct OBB file, depending on their OS version, as the files for users with Android 9 are slightly different from those with Android 10.

The name of the OBB for Anrdoid 9 users is 'main.15250.com.pubg.imobile.obb'

If these steps don't fix the error, players can clear the cache, delete the OBB and open the game. The OBB will be re-downloaded in-game. Alternatively, they can download the game from Google Play Store by joining the testing program, which has now been opened to all users.

