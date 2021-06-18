Mortal's Battlegrounds Mobile India ID, K/D ratio, stats, and more

Battlegrounds Mobile India’s early access has now been made available to all users. Many professional players and content creators have already transferred their data to this localized version of the game.

Naman Mathur, otherwise known as Mortal, is one of the most celebrated PUBG Mobile content creators and professional players. He has accomplished numerous accolades and was also nominated for the Streamer of the Year award at Esports Awards 2021.

Mortal’s Battlegrounds Mobile India ID, stats, and other details

His ID is 590211476, and his in-game name is “SouLmorTal.” Given below are his stats for the current season.

Squad

Mortal's stats in the squad mode

Mortal has appeared in a total of seven squad matches and has come out on top on two occasions, which translates to a win ratio of 28.6%, also ending up six times in the top 10. He has finished 24 foes in the process, managing a tremendous K/D ratio of 3.43.

On top of that, he has dealt 530.4 average damage per game, having an accuracy of 15.4%. Additionally, the YouTuber has 3 headshots for a percentage of 12.5%.

Mortal is yet to feature in the duo or solo matches as of now.

His tiers

Tiers of Mortal

Mortal is currently placed in the Platinum 5 tier in squad mode. At the same time, he’s in Silver 3 and Silver 4 in solo and duo.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in PUBG Mobile.

Mortal’s YouTube channel

The oldest video on Mortal's channel was released in September 2016, and since then, he has regularly created content. He has a total of 1060 videos on his channel and 917 million views combined.

In the last 30 days, he has garnered 80 thousand subscribers and 17.48 million views. Readers can click here to visit Mortal's channel.

Mortal’s social media handles

Instagram: Click here

Twitter: Click here

Discord server: Click here.

