Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) Early Access APK now open to everyone, can officially be downloaded from the Play Store

Battlegrounds Mobile India has announced that the game's early access is now officially open to everyone.

The release of the Battle Royale title's early access version had created chaos in Indian mobile gaming as users rushed to the Google Play Store to get the game. However, most of them were disappointed after missing out on the testing program of Battlegrounds Mobile India.

The announcement posted by BGMI on their social media handles states the following:

“Come One Come All! EARLY ACCESS is now officially open for everyone! We've got special items only for you! [1x SUPPLY CRATE COUPON] + [2x EXP Card] + [2x BP Card] Don't forget to check your in-game mail”

Battlegrounds Mobile India's Early Access open for everyone

All players can now download Early Access of Battlegrounds Mobile India and enjoy it on their Android devices. To do so, they can follow the steps stated below:

Players are required to tap on the "Become a Tester" option

Step 1: Players have to join the Beta Program of the game. They can do this using the link provided below:

BGMI Beta Program: Click here.

Step 2: After doing so, users must tap on the “Download it on Play Store” option. They will be redirected to the official Play Store page of Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Download it on Google Play option

Users must tap on the "Install"

Step 3: Click on the “Install” button, the special Indian version will soon get downloaded on the devices of the players.

Resource Packs have to be downloaded by the players

Step 4: Once the installation ends, gamers must open BGMI and select between either of the two Resource Packs – HD or Low-spec.

Step 5: Finally, they can log in to enjoy Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Disclaimer: The size of the game on the Play Store of 721 MB, whereas that of the Resource Packs is based on the choice of the players. Users need to ensure that enough storage space is available on their phones.

