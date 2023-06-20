Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has been among the most popular titles in the Indian gaming and Esports scene. However, since its ban last year, many gamers have been trying out new games to play. During this time, a lot of games like Call of Duty Mobile, Free Fire Max, and Farlight 84 have come to light because of their unique gameplay. However, as Krafton’s battle royale title returns to the Indian mobile gaming community, the question arises, which game will players choose to play in 2023?

Many players have switched games in the past year since BGMI was banned. Farlight 84 is one such battle royale title that has excited Indian gamers. It became popular with YouTubers like Mythpat and Techno Gamer making content about the game. With the unbanning of Battlegrounds Mobile India, gamers are now confused about which game to choose. This article compares Farlight 84 to BGMI to determine which game is worth your time in 2023.

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) vs Farlight 84: An overall comparison

Gameplay

The gameplay of both BR titles is fascinating and engaging for the players. Battlegrounds Mobile India takes the players to a realistic in-game world where they can fight other gamers on a vast map.

However, even though the maps of Farlight 84 are not as big as the BGMI maps, the game also features a lot of potentials. This game takes the players into a futuristic open-world setting with unique vehicles and futuristic gadgets to help the players.

Dropping Vehicles

Dropping vehicle comparison between Farlight 84 (left) and BGMI (right) (Image via Krafton and Farlight)

The dropping vehicles in both games are pretty different. In Battlegrounds Mobile India, players enter the match in an airplane cabin. Players jump from their flight along the flight route of the vehicle and then move toward their preferred location on the map. After that, the gamers can open their parachute whenever they want, or it automatically opens when the player is too close to the ground.

On the other hand, in Farlight 84, gamers fly in their small, capsule-like flying vehicles. All the players in the lobby get their vehicles and can find their teammates’ vehicles around. They can drive these vehicles and jump from them whenever they want. After that, players take their flight to their preferred landing position in a jetpack and land with the help of it.

Graphics

Farlight 84 is set in a futuristic world. Players can expect a combination of Apex Legends and Free Fire Max. The maps and graphics of this game are very similar to Free Fire Max's. Players can get shields, transform vehicles to travel around the map, and more. However, some players complain that the game sometimes lags in crucial moments of in-game tournaments and competitive rooms.

On the other hand, as far as graphics are concerned, not many games can compete with the superiority of Battlegrounds Mobile India. The game uses the Unreal Engine, primarily used in PC games, for its realistic graphics and detailing. Many players are returning to the game after the unban just to enjoy the scenery of their favorite maps once again.

Maps

Map comparison between Farlight 84 (left) and BGMI (right) (Images via, Farlight and Krafton)

The difference between the maps of Farlight 84 and BGMI is very evident. Battlegrounds Mobile India currently features seven maps and various other maps in the Unranked Arena game mode. All these maps are available in different shapes and sizes, and they also feature some special map-specific weapons.

Farlight's BR title, however, has only two battle royale maps available: Lapton and Subset City. These maps are set in a futuristic world, but they are tiny maps that force players to engage in fierce close-range gunfights, just like the smaller maps of BGMI.

Characters

Several heroes have been introduced in Farlight's BR title with different abilities. The hero characters have specific skills like Scout, Defence, Attack, and Support. You can unlock these heroes in the game with virtual currency, diamonds and by completing specific missions. There are few customization options, but these skills can help players win the game.

However, Battleground Mobile India offers varied customization options for the characters. The BGMI characters do not have any special skills; thus, winning ultimately depends on the skills of the gamers.

There are a few more differences between these battle royale titles, like the esports scene. The esports tournaments of BGMI are incredibly appealing to the fans of the game, whereas the gaming community has yet to experience such a craze around Farlight 84 tournaments. However, this list excluded this as it does not affect the players' gaming experience directly.

Regarding deciding which game to play in 2023, Farlight 84 gives close competition to Battlegrounds Mobile India in many aspects. However, it will depend solely on your personal preferences. Choose Krafton’s BR title for a realistic and competitive feel. However, you can try out Farlight 84 if your preferences include innovation, fun, and futuristic gameplay.

