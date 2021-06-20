Battlegrounds Mobile India Early Access Beta: APK+ OBB for BGMI

Early Access to Battlegrounds Mobile India is finally here, and it was a joyful occasion for those players who had been waiting for it for a long time. Finally, all users can sign up for the Beta Program of BGMI and download it from Google Play Store. (Click here to join the beta program).

Players can also make use of APK and OBB files to download the game on their devices. They are provided with the links and instructions on how to install them in this article.

Downloading Battlegrounds Mobile India Early Access using the APK+ OBB files

Battlegrounds Mobile India APK file: Click here (Size - 72 MB)

Battlegrounds Mobile India OBB file: Click here (Size - 637 MB)

BGMI’s APK file for Android 9 devices: Click here (Size - 65 MB)

BGMI’s OBB file for Android 9 devices: Click here (Size - 638 MB)

Users need to have sufficient space on their Android devices before they can download the APK and OBB files of Battlegrounds Mobile India. Players must also remember that after the installation, they will additionally need to download the Resource Pack.

Given below are the steps on how players can install BGMI on their devices via these files:

Step 1: Players will have to download the required files using the links that have been provided above.

Step 2: Next, they’d have to enable the “Install from Unknown Source” option.

Step 3: After doing so, gamers can install the APK, but they shouldn’t open it yet.

Step 4: Paste the OBB file of Battlegrounds Mobile India to Android/OBB/com.pubg.imobile (create a folder with this name if there isn’t an existing one)

Paste the OBB file of Battlegrounds Mobile India

Step 5: Open the application and choose between one of the two available Resource Packs. Once they are downloaded, users can log in to their accounts and enjoy playing BGMI on their Android devices.

Currently, players can also transfer their data from the global version to that of Battlegrounds Mobile India.

