Battlegrounds Mobile India: List of items transferrable from PUBG Mobile to BGMI through data migration

As previously stated by influencers like Ghatak and GodNixon, most things from PUBG Mobile will be transferred to Battlegrounds Mobile India. Players rejoiced after hearing this news as they'd be getting all the content of their older accounts back.

However, data migration doesn't support Google Play Store login, and it can only be done via Twitter or Facebook. The developers have mentioned the list of items being transferred to Battlegrounds Mobile India in the support section. This article looks at the same.

Transferred items from PUBG Mobile to Battlegrounds Mobile India

Log-in

Nickname

Character ID

Basic Info

Avatar

Avatar Frame

Title

Name Tag

Flag information

User-level

Evo level

Basic info setting (Role, My Tags, Signature)

Tier and Statistics

Tier Overview Data (Only current season data)

Career Results Data (Only current season data)

Season

Tier Points

Season Recap data (Only current season)

Season rewards and missions progress

Ban/Merit Status

Ban status and period of the ban

Achievement system

Achievement Points

Achievement Progress

Achievement Icons

Achievement Rewards claim status

Achievement Rank data

Achievement Compare progress and overall progress (Compare progress is transferred, rank is not transferred)

Social lobby

Each Season data in Social Lobby - Tier Overview (Only current season data is transferred)

Weapon, Vehicle, Honors display slot unlock status and displayed equipment in Social Lobby (Slot unlock status is transferred, while the display is not transferred)

Cheer Park

Emote equipped in Cheer Park

Space Gift

Space Gifts (temporary/permanent)

In-game currency

All in-game currency

Inventory

Outfit/Backpack

Weapon skin

Vehicle skin

Loadout skin

Item (Some of the items may not be transferred due to the New App’s different system)

X-Suit

X-Suit skin upgrade progress

Display items acquired through X-Suit skin in an upgrade in the inventory

Upgradable weapon

Weapon unlock status

Weapon level

Weapon upgrade materials

Weapon part unlock status

Partner system

Partner unlock status

Partner-White Falcon level

Weapon DIY

Acquisition status of Recommended Layout

Custom Layout creation status

Layout slot unlock status

Unlock status of weapon pattern, color, and emblem

Number of locked weapon pattern slots

Unlock status of weapon custom pattern and how many can be produced

Mirror feature’s availability on the weapon pattern display

Character system

Character acquisition status

Level info after character level-up

Character set unlock status

Character voice unlock status

Vehicle acquisition status

Vehicle level

Vehicle part unlock status

RP Pass

RP purchase, level, points

RP consecutive purchases and EZ Mission license

RP level reward (status, reward), exchange item (status, reward, exchangeable amounts)

Status or choosing either RP UC or AG rewards obtained (Status of choosing either UC or AG is not transferred, other items are transferred)

RP theme set (status, reward); RP item (point card, vouchers, level-up cards, mission cards)

Relaunch crate (Crate type, crate item ban status, acquisition status, receipt of reward, crate ban option type, number of crate ban option, crate ban expense, crate replacement status)

RP season data file, Week 1 ranking file, ranking reward file (Only current season data is transferred)

Badge level, RP value for RP badge

Room

Remaining room cards

Download

Status of reward obtained downloaded

Settings

Separate lobby and combat video quality: picture quality, frame setting, screen setting

Overall setting: Anti-aliasing, color weakness, shades, brightness, notch screen UI application, automatic adjustment

Sound setting: Sound quality, screen sound volume and sound effect, voice

TDM Weapon settings

Customized weapon settings after unlocking weapon and parts in the global version

Mission system

Daily Mission data

Progress Missions

Season challenge missions

Daily Missions - Weekly Activity, Season challenge - Season Match Time

Mission card amount

RP mission progress

Tutorial

Beginner mission progress

Team-up Platform

Team-up voice rating and number of ratings

Ace Badge

Display Ace Badge on the upper right side of the social lobby

Ace Badge display data

BGM

CD

Vehicle playlist system settings

