Battlegrounds Mobile India Early Access beta version: APK + OBB download link for Android devices

Battlegrounds Mobile India has been on the minds of many in the Indian mobile gaming community. As Krafton released the Early Access of the game a few days ago, there has been a lot of enthusiasm among players.

The release meant that the treasured battle royale title returned after PUBG Mobile was banned back in September. Even though most aspects are identical to the global version, there have been some noteworthy changes that Indian players will surely cherish, including special events held for them.

Here's an explanation for downloading this iteration.

How to download Battlegrounds Mobile India Early Access via the APK and OBB files

Players can use the APK and OBB files to download Battlegrounds Mobile India, and here are the links for them:

APK file of Battlegrounds Mobile India Early Access: Click here

OBB file of Battlegrounds Mobile India Early Access: Click here

(The size of these files is 72 MB and 637 MB)

The files for downloading BGMI on Android 9 devices are different:

BGMI APK for Android 9 devices: Click here

BGMI OBB for Android 9 devices: Click here

(The size of these files is 65 MB and 638 MB)

Step 1: Users can download the required APK and OBB files from the links aboce.

Step 2: They should toggle on the “Install from Unknown Source” option and install the APK. However, players mustn’t open the game yet.

Players will have to paste the game's OBB

Step 3: Next, they have to copy the game’s OBB file to Android/OBB/com.pubg.imobile

(Gamers will have to create a folder with the same name if there an existing one)

Step 4: After that, they can open Battlegrounds Mobile India and choose between either one of the available Resource Packs.

