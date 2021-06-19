Battlegrounds Mobile India Early Access: BGMI APK & OBB link, beta registration method, how to install, and more

As part of the announcement by the developers of Battlegrounds Mobile India, Early Access to the game is now open for anyone. In other words, it means that everyone can now have a look at Krafton Inc.’s latest offering for the Indian market.

Players can download BGMI via the Google Play Store after registering for the beta program or using the APK and OBB files.

This article offers a detailed guide to download and install Battlegrounds Mobile India on Android devices.

How to download Battlegrounds Mobile India Early Access

Beta registration

Here’s how players can register for the beta and download BGMI:

Step 1: They must join the beta program by clicking here.

Step 2: Once users have done so, they must tap the “Download it on Google Play” button. They will be redirected to the game’s page.

Click on the “Install” option

Step 3: Next, gamers have to press the “Install” button, and BGMI will soon be downloaded and installed.

(The size on the Play Store is 721 MB)

APK and OBB files

Battlegrounds Mobile India Early Access APK: Click here (Size - 72 MB)

Battlegrounds Mobile India Early Access OBB: Click here (Size - 637 MB)

APK for Android 9 devices: Click here (Size - 65 MB)

OBB for Android 9 devices: Click here (Size - 638 MB)

Here are the steps to install Battlegrounds Mobile India using the APK and OBB files:

Step 1: Users can download the required APK and OBB files from the links below.

Step 2: After downloading these files, they need to enable the “Install from Unknown Source” button.

Players need to copy the OBB file

Step 3: They have to locate and install the game’s APK but not open it. Gamers need to copy the OBB to Android/OBB/com.pubg.imobile.

Users must carefully create a folder with the name “com.pubg.imobile” if there isn’t an existing one.

Resource Pack

Resource Packs have to be downloaded by the players

Upon downloading Battlegrounds Mobile India via either of the above methods, players will need to download the Resource Pack in-game. Two of them are available:

Low-spec Resource Pack: 379.6MB HD Resource Pack: 618.2 MB

