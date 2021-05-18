Battlegrounds Mobile India: List of Pre-Registration rewards and system requirements

Battlegrounds Mobile India is all geared up to make an entry into the Indian mobile gaming market. On September 2, 2020, the game was banned along with 118 other apps which were managed by Chinese firms.

The wait is now over for players as the pre-registration for their favorite battle royale game has started. In this article, we dive into the list of pre-registration rewards and system requirements for Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Battlegrounds Mobile India: List of Pre-Registration rewards

Battlegrounds Mobile India is an exclusive version of PUBG Mobile developed and designed only for the Indian audience. The game will be available exclusively to players in India, with all its services managed by Krafton.

Here is the list of exclusive rewards that players will get for pre-registration on Battlegrounds Mobile India:

Recon Outfit Recon Mask Celebration Expert 300 AG

However, it is not clear whether the Recon outfit and mask will be rewarded permanently. The celebration expert is some kind of popularity that players can share with other players' profiles. The last pre-registration reward is 300 AG currency which is used to redeem lots of colorful outfits.

Battleground Mobile India Pre-Registration:

Pre-registration for Battlegrounds Mobile India has started on the Google Play Store. Players can choose to install the game directly on their devices during pre-registration.

Here is the Pre-Registration Link.

A short video teaser has been released on Battlegrounds Mobile India's official YouTube channel regarding the pre-registration process. For players who are unable to find the game on the Play Store, they can get the pre-registration link in the video description.

Battlegrounds Mobile India: System requirements

Battlegrounds Mobile India System requirements

Battlegrounds Mobile India has the following requirements:

Android version 5.1.1. or above

Minimum 2 GB RAM

Stable internet connection

Upon fulfilling these conditions, players will be able to run this battle royale game on their smartphones.

