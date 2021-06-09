"Battlegrounds Mobile India might release tomorrow": Technical Guruji on PUBG Mobile comeback

Gaurav Chaudhary, popularly known as Technical Guruji, in one of the recent episodes of tech talk videos, has stated that Battlegrounds Mobile India might be released soon.

Since its pre-registration went live last month, PUBG Mobile's return to India has become one of the most debated topics in the Indian mobile community. With over 20 million pre-registrations, there is a lot of excitement about the game's release.

It is worth mentioning that since the announcement of the game, the developers have released a ton of art and videos which have increased the excitement even more. As a result of this, there have been a lot of questions from the fans regarding its release, and several PUBG Mobile influencers have attempted to answer these questions.

The well-known YouTuber has recently claimed that the game could be released tomorrow, which is June 10th, 2021.

According to Technical Guruji, Battlegrounds Mobile India could be released tomorrow

In the video, Technical Guruji was quoted to have said the following regarding Battlegrounds Mobile India

"Krafton has dropped a number of teasers for the game and reports suggests that the Battlegrounds Mobile game might be releasing in India tomorrow. Another speculated date is June 18th, 2021 but there are strong hints that the game might be released as soon as June 10th.”

(This is based on artwork released earlier on the social media handles of Battlegrounds Mobile India. The helmet covering the illuminating object resembled a solar eclipse.)

In response to a query about the release date, Krafton stated the following:

We are still in the process of finalizing the launch date, we will keep our fans informed on further developments.

