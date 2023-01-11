Bayonetta 3 patch 1.2.0 official notes: Gameplay changes, bug fixes, and more

About three months after its release, Bayonetta 3 has finally received a major update. The version 1.2.0 update introduces notable tweaks to the core gameplay and combat experience. These range from adjustments to chapter set-pieces from a gameplay balance perspective and combat refinement, to more traditional bug fixes.

Clearly, the development team is aiming to improve the acclaimed hack and slash title. Interested in knowing what the developer PlatinumGames has brought to the table? The article below will provide a full rundown of the update.

Bayonetta 3 version 1.2.0 complete patch notes detailed

CATHAL @JRPGay I'm hearing the new Bayonetta 3 patch fixed Viola gameplay



Slay I'm hearing the new Bayonetta 3 patch fixed Viola gameplaySlay https://t.co/U9VnoeQLS8

The first host of changes has to do with the brand new playable character Viola. She will see the following combat adjustments:

Adjusted Viola’s activation window for “Block” and activation conditions for Witch Time.

Block activation window added after releasing Block (during the release animation).

Added an additional animation when Witch Time takes effect, making its activation easier to realize.

The allotted duration of Witch Time and its activation window have been lengthened.

Now, when block is activated when player is attacked, player will receive damage effect, but block will succeed and activate Witch Time.

Now, combo can continue (with Dodge Offset) when player uses Block to activate Witch Time.

If the Block input is used repeatedly, the granted Witch Time duration will decrease.

Adjustments made to prevent Viola's evasive input and Cheshire's summoning input from activating Assault Slave while maintaining invincibility if they are used in rapid succession.

Weapons "Simoon," "Tartarus," and Viola's Charge Attacks can now continue to hold charge, even if dodged or blocked.

Wink Slave can be activated from the combos "PKP" and "PKK" for the weapons "G-Pillar," "Dead End Express," and "Cassiopeia" (Note that P is for Punch, and K is Kick).

When equipping the accessories "Infernal Communicator" and "Pulley's Butterfly" to summon Devils and Butterflies, it's now possible to cancel the summoning motion by dodging or blocking.

All of these changes should go a long way in making Viola a more enjoyable character to play for those who find it hard to get used to her moveset. She functions very differently to the main protagonist Bayonetta, in the sense that she is armed with a katana.

Additionally, unlike Bayonetta's dodge, she must parry attacks to initiate Witch Time instead, with this mechanic allowing players to temporarily slow down time and inflict further punishment on foes. Although Viola lacks the transformations of the older, iconic Umbran Witch, she still has a hook to grapple over chasms for traversal and is capable of dealing damage from a distance using magical darts.

A closer look at gameplay changes

The update's second set of changes involves the Niflheim challenge missions and general game modes. The following Niflheim stage conditions have been modified to lower the difficulty:

Niflheim Stage Changed Conditions Chapter 2 Verse 5 (Casual to Expert） 120 second time limit changed to 150 second time limit Chapter 3 Verse 4 (Casual to Expert） Two lives increased to three lives Chapter 5 Verse 2 (Casual to Expert） 150 second time limit changed to 180 second time limit Chapter 6 Verse 8 (Casual to Expert） Two lives increased to three lives Chapter 9 Verse 8 (Casual to Expert) 60 second time limit changed to 80 second time limit Chapter 10 Verse 1 (Casual to Expert) 140 second time limit changed to 160 second time limit Chapter 12 Verse 5 (Casual to Expert) One life increased to two lives

Game modes:

Conditions for obtaining the "Tricolored Keys" needed to unseal the "Old Picture Book" have been made easier.

"Tricolored Keys" will automatically be available on the chapter select screen once it becomes possible to access the "Gates of Hell."

Even if the player already has access to the Gates of Hell, or has already obtained one or two keys, they will automatically obtain the remaining keys when going to the chapter select screen after applying the update.

Other:

Adjustments have been made to the Golem Treasure Chests found in stages.

Time limits have been increased, and difficulty has been lowered.

Golem Chest fragmenting animation can now be fast-forwarded with the B-button.

Adjustments have been made to reduce situations with poor camera visibility.

Adjusted game balance.

In general, these changes are expected to make the gameplay more manageable for players who aren't used to a hack and slash game by giving them more leeway with regards to performing actions or simply reducing restrictions.

What bug fixes have been introduced?

Kaleb @SoysauceForKarl

#Bayonetta3

Lost my first pure platinum from Grace and Glory over this. I still love the Bayonetta series though. Bayonetta 3 Niflheim bugLost my first pure platinum from Grace and Glory over this. I still love the Bayonetta series though. Bayonetta 3 Niflheim bug 🐛#Bayonetta3 Lost my first pure platinum from Grace and Glory over this. I still love the Bayonetta series though. https://t.co/SyEOiIGFTg

While PlatinumGames titles have been consistently polished, particularly those intended for a single-target platform like the Nintendo Switch, we will likely see continued fixes to refine the game further. Bayonetta 3 sees the following bug fixes with the latest 1.2.0 update:

Fixed a bug in Verse 5 of Chapter 7 that prevented progress when certain actions were performed while controlling Cheshire.

Fixed a problem with the accessory "Hymn of Durga" in which its effect was not being applied to some attacks.

Fixed an issue where using Alruna’s “Bondage Whip (P or K* long press)” skill in certain situations would cause the enemies to die instantly.

Fixed an issue where the weapons using “Crow Within” (J* long press)” with "Scarborough Fair" and "Love is Blue" would cause the player to move forward significantly under certain conditions.

Fixed an issue where Bayonetta's animations would not play correctly when switching weapons immediately after using the "Crow Within (J* long press)” with the weapons "Scarborough Fair" and "Love is Blue."

Fixed a bug that caused "Black Pearl Rain (Rotate L stick + S*)” for Infernal Demon "Kraken" to trigger "Wink Slave" with abnormally high attack power.

Fixed a bug that caused "Devil Rodin" to be stuck for a time when using "After Burner Kick (↑K* in midair)" continuously, immediately after rising up with a prior "After Burner Kick (J・K*).”

Fixed a bug in which Viola’s Assault Slave was able to summon Infernal Demons in "Infernal Demon-prohibited areas.”

Fixed an error in the hand symbol seen in Cutie J’s transformation sequence viewable in Side Chapter.

Fixed other issues to make the game more enjoyable to play.

It should be noted that P is Punch, K is Kick, S is Shoot, and J is Jump.

Updating Bayonetta 3 to the latest version

Updating Bayonetta 3 on your Nintendo Switch console is an easy process and can be completed by following these steps:

Ensure that your Nintendo Switch console is connected to the internet

On the Home menu, highlight the Bayonetta 3 game icon

Click on the "+" icon on your Joycon or Nintendo Switch Pro controller

Then choose Software Update, followed by via The Internet

Once the update has been downloaded, players should find that the game version number has been changed as reflected on the title screen

Bayonetta 3 is available exclusively on the Nintendo Switch hybrid console and was officially released on October 28, 2022.

Poll : 0 votes