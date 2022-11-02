Bayonetta 3 is the latest edition of the Bayonetta series made exclusively for Nintendo Switch. Since the game was recently released, players will want to obtain as many collectibles and loot as possible to begin their adventure.

Treasure Chests in Bayonetta 3 contain various items that can help players on their journey in the game. Some of these Treasure Chests contain Broken Moon Pearls or Broken Witch Hearts. Others may start puzzles or challenges that players need to complete in order to get rewards.

However, one thing is certain. Treasure Chests are valuable items that players should not miss out on.

Locating all of the Treasure Chests in Bayonetta 3 can be a challenge. However, readers can follow the chapter sections below to find all of them in the game.

All Treasure Chest locations in Bayonetta 3

Bayonetta 3: Prologue

There are no Treasure Chests located in the Prologue.

Bayonetta 3: Chapter 1

Chest #1 : Right in the center of the upper area of the map.

: Right in the center of the upper area of the map. Chest #2 : After getting the first chest, head to the left to find the second chest.

: After getting the first chest, head to the left to find the second chest. Chest #3 : Players will find the third chest around the waterfall.

: Players will find the third chest around the waterfall. Chest #4 : This chest is located behind the Summon Barrier of the waterfall. It requires a key from Verse #3 to unlock.

: This chest is located behind the Summon Barrier of the waterfall. It requires a key from Verse #3 to unlock. Chest #5 : Before entering the area with the Multiverse Portal Generator, the chest is on the left side of the area by a cliff.

: Before entering the area with the Multiverse Portal Generator, the chest is on the left side of the area by a cliff. Chest #6 : To the left after starting in Shibuya.

: To the left after starting in Shibuya. Chest #7 : Climb up the billboard to find a chest.

: Climb up the billboard to find a chest. Chest #8 : The chest is on the rooftops of the area.

: The chest is on the rooftops of the area. Chest #9 : After leaving the tower, players will find a large cracked area of the road. The chest is tucked away here.

: After leaving the tower, players will find a large cracked area of the road. The chest is tucked away here. Chest #10 : Locate a copper pipe on the wall that heads towards the outside of the tunnels below Shibuya. Fly to it to find a treasure chest.

: Locate a copper pipe on the wall that heads towards the outside of the tunnels below Shibuya. Fly to it to find a treasure chest. Chest #11: At the bottom of the stairs in the tunnels.

Bayonetta 3: Chapter 2

Chest #1 : To the left of the starting area, above the flames.

: To the left of the starting area, above the flames. Chest #2 : In the building with the ramp near the starting area (at the bottom of the ramp).

: In the building with the ramp near the starting area (at the bottom of the ramp). Chest #3 : At the top of the building with the ramp.

: At the top of the building with the ramp. Chest #4 : Near the water tower.

: Near the water tower. Chest #5 : At the start of Verse #7.

: At the start of Verse #7. Chest #6: Turn around after facing the towers and defeating the hordes of spiders to see the sixth chest.

Bayonetta 3: Chapter 3

Chest #1 : After heading to the top of the first building, look to the right for the first chest.

: After heading to the top of the first building, look to the right for the first chest. Chest #2 : Head to the left to see a chest floating in the air.

: Head to the left to see a chest floating in the air. Chest #3 : Next to the building after chasing the cat.

: Next to the building after chasing the cat. Chest #4 : On the steps before starting Verse #5.

: On the steps before starting Verse #5. Chest #5: Found right after Verse #5.

Bayonetta 3: Chapter 4

Chest #1 : After completing the first fight in the area, go left to the edge of the cliff to find a chest. Opening it starts a time trial that will award players with a Broken Witch Heart.

: After completing the first fight in the area, go left to the edge of the cliff to find a chest. Opening it starts a time trial that will award players with a Broken Witch Heart. Chest #2 : Jump across the broken bridge and head down into a gap to locate the second chest.

: Jump across the broken bridge and head down into a gap to locate the second chest. Chest #3 : Find this chest located near the Summon Barrier. Players will get a Broken Moon Pearl from it.

: Find this chest located near the Summon Barrier. Players will get a Broken Moon Pearl from it. Chest #4 : After going through the portal in the area, face off against the enemies and then jump onto the small building. The chest is on the roof.

: After going through the portal in the area, face off against the enemies and then jump onto the small building. The chest is on the roof. Chest #5 : Before crossing the long broken bridge, head down the stairs at the beginning of the bridge. There will be a chest at the bottom.

: Before crossing the long broken bridge, head down the stairs at the beginning of the bridge. There will be a chest at the bottom. Chest #6 : Cross the bridge to find the Umbran Crow. After finding it, head to the right to find the chest.

: Cross the bridge to find the Umbran Crow. After finding it, head to the right to find the chest. Chest #7 : Head up the tower and find a treasure chest located on the left side of the courtyard at the top.

: Head up the tower and find a treasure chest located on the left side of the courtyard at the top. Chest #8 : Enter the main door of the tower and find a chest across a small lake of lava.

: Enter the main door of the tower and find a chest across a small lake of lava. Chest #9 : Heading into the new area, veer to the right and jump across the broken areas of the ground. There will be a chest on the other side.

: Heading into the new area, veer to the right and jump across the broken areas of the ground. There will be a chest on the other side. Chest #10 : In this area, head to the left on the main bridge, where a chest awaits.

: In this area, head to the left on the main bridge, where a chest awaits. Chest #11: Complete the time manipulation puzzle to enter a building and open a chest containing a Broken Witch Heart.

Bayonetta 3: Chapter 5

Chest #1: Straight ahead from the starting area.

Straight ahead from the starting area. Chest #2: Located inside the main courtyard.

Located inside the main courtyard. Chest #3: After leaving Verse #6, players will see a chest.

After leaving Verse #6, players will see a chest. Chest #4: Heading back to where Verse #6 occurred, players will find a chest under the second bridge.

Heading back to where Verse #6 occurred, players will find a chest under the second bridge. Chest #5: After Verse #8, players can see the chest floating in the air after they turn around.

After Verse #8, players can see the chest floating in the air after they turn around. Chest #6: Left from the Gates of Hell portal.

Bayonetta 3: Chapter 6

Chest #1: Located on a rampart above the courtyard.

Located on a rampart above the courtyard. Chest #2: Above the main door of the building opened up when beating Verse #3.

Above the main door of the building opened up when beating Verse #3. Chest #3: After entering the main building, players will see the chest on the outskirts of the lava.

After entering the main building, players will see the chest on the outskirts of the lava. Chest #4: At the end of the area, on the other side of a broken bridge.

At the end of the area, on the other side of a broken bridge. Chest #5: Continue across the broken bridge and down around the side to find a chest.

Continue across the broken bridge and down around the side to find a chest. Chest #6: Underneath the Verse #5 Portal.

Underneath the Verse #5 Portal. Chest #7: After reaching the top of the building after Verse #7, players will find a chest to the right.

Bayonetta 3: Chapter 7

Chest #1: Take a floating platform off the main path to find the first chest.

Take a floating platform off the main path to find the first chest. Chest #2: Enter the tower on the left and climb to the top to find a chest.

Enter the tower on the left and climb to the top to find a chest. Chest #3: Open the door using a key after beating Verse #2 for the third chest.

Open the door using a key after beating Verse #2 for the third chest. Chest #4: Head out to the main area and loop around the sealed door to find the fourth chest.

Head out to the main area and loop around the sealed door to find the fourth chest. Chest #5: Dig immediately after reaching the large area while riding Cheshire.

Dig immediately after reaching the large area while riding Cheshire. Chest #6: As Viola, run around to a set of stairs heading down to find the sixth chest.

As Viola, run around to a set of stairs heading down to find the sixth chest. Chest #7: Right next to where players fight Verse #7.

Right next to where players fight Verse #7. Chest #8: Go through the newly opened door to find chest #8 at the top.

Go through the newly opened door to find chest #8 at the top. Chest #9: Behind the quicksand waterfall.

Behind the quicksand waterfall. Chest #10: After defeating an enemy inside of a sand pit, players will find a chest floating nearby.

After defeating an enemy inside of a sand pit, players will find a chest floating nearby. Chest #11: Outside the portal to Verse #8.

Outside the portal to Verse #8. Chest #12: At the top of the tower in the middle of the area.

At the top of the tower in the middle of the area. Chest #13: Floating in the sand to the right of the area.

Floating in the sand to the right of the area. Chest #14: Climb the tower on the left before exiting the area. The chest is at the top.

Climb the tower on the left before exiting the area. The chest is at the top. Chest #15: In a small tower right after Verse #9.

Bayonetta 3: Chapter 8

Chest #1: To the right of Verse #3.

To the right of Verse #3. Chest #2: On the moving platforms, right after finding the first chest.

On the moving platforms, right after finding the first chest. Chest #3: While on the platforms, go over to the tower on the right to find the third chest.

While on the platforms, go over to the tower on the right to find the third chest. Chest #4: Swing to the chest out in the distance in the next area.

Swing to the chest out in the distance in the next area. Chest #5: Head to the top of the area in order to find a chest.

Head to the top of the area in order to find a chest. Chest #6: Behind one of the towers in the new area.

Behind one of the towers in the new area. Chest #7: Inside a door in the same area as the sixth chest.

Inside a door in the same area as the sixth chest. Chest #8: Hidden in an alcove while heading down to the bridge below this area.

Hidden in an alcove while heading down to the bridge below this area. Chest #9: Head underneath the bridge to find a chest.

Head underneath the bridge to find a chest. Chest #10: Upstairs in the temple.

Upstairs in the temple. Chest #11: Inside the sealed door inside the temple.

Inside the sealed door inside the temple. Chest #12: In the area with the Verse #6 challenge, players will find a chest to the right.

Bayonetta 3: Chapter 9

Chest #1: Climb the tower after Verse #1.

Climb the tower after Verse #1. Chest #2: Head up the stairs to find a second chest.

Head up the stairs to find a second chest. Chest #3: In the back of the temple with the whirling windmills.

In the back of the temple with the whirling windmills. Chest #4: Off to the right side of the wind tunnel.

Off to the right side of the wind tunnel. Chest #5: In the ceiling above the Gates of Hell Portal.

In the ceiling above the Gates of Hell Portal. Chest #6: Head down the hall after Verse #6 to find a chest.

Head down the hall after Verse #6 to find a chest. Chest #7: On the left after entering the temple.

Bayonetta 3: Chapter 10

Chest #1: Across from Verse #1 portal.

Across from Verse #1 portal. Chest #2: Behind the Summon Barrier.

Behind the Summon Barrier. Chest #3: On the right of the bridge after leaving the Summon Barrier area.

On the right of the bridge after leaving the Summon Barrier area. Chest #4: On the right side of the street.

On the right side of the street. Chest #5: In a courtyard by a fountain.

Bayonetta 3: Chapter 11

Chest #1: Light up the tunnels in the beginning to find the first chest.

Light up the tunnels in the beginning to find the first chest. Chest #2: To the right of the first chest.

To the right of the first chest. Chest #3: Turn around after finding the Gates of Hell Portal to find another chest.

Turn around after finding the Gates of Hell Portal to find another chest. Chest #4: Behind a broken ramp after heading down the main road.

Behind a broken ramp after heading down the main road. Chest #5: Right after entering the Chaotic Rift.

Right after entering the Chaotic Rift. Chest #6: During the side-scrolling part of Verse #9.

Bayonetta 3: Chapter 12

Chest #1: Head to the left after Verse #4 to claim the chest.

Bayonetta 3: Chapter 13

There are no Treasure Chests in Chapter 13.

Poll : 0 votes