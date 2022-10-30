Where to find all records in Bayonetta 3? Collectible locations revealed

Nintendo's exclusive action-adventure series Bayonetta, popular for its over-the-top climatic scenes, is back on October 28 with its principal protagonist Umbra Witch in Bayonetta 3. Compared to other action-adventure titles, the Bayonetta games do not have a long storyline. The latest iteration is divided into linear chapters that take no more than 12 to 15 hours of gameplay to complete.

Hidden within the chapters are obtainable records that unlock music tracks from the game. These records can be found hidden across the chapters of the game's main campaign. This guide lists down all the collectible records in the chapters of Bayonetta 3.

Bayonetta 3: All collectible music record locations revealed according to chapters

Overall, gamers need to advance through the Prologue plus fourteen other chapters to complete Bayonetta 3. Read on to find out which chapters have collectible records in them.

Prologue: A Chaotic Encounter

There are no collectible records in the Prologue.

Chapter 1: Scrambling for Answers

There are no records in Chapter 1.

Chapter 2: City on Fire

The white circular orb in Bayonetta 3 signifies collectible music records (Image via Platinum Games)

The first record in Bayonetta 3 can be collected as soon as players begin Chapter 2. Players must look beyond where Verse 1 takes place, or in other words, they have to go directly to the right hand side of the starting point in Chapter 2 to find the record.

Chapter 3: A Sinking Feeling

Complete the third Verse of the chapter and read the directions below to collect this record (Image via Platinum Games)

The record in Chapter 3 can be collected once players complete the third Verse of the chapter. Once the battle is over, collect a pack of cards on the right hand side of the Verse arena. There is also a record located between the two buildings in the area.

Chapter 4: Worlds Apart

There are no collectible records in this chapter.

Chapter 5: Hot Pursuit

Head back to where you came from to fight the fifth Verse of the chapter to collect this record (Image via Platinum Games)

The record in the Hot Pursuit chapter can be collected once the fifth Verse of the chapter is completed. Head towards the back of the lower level area through which gamers have to crash through to reach the battle and find a record.

Chapter 6: Off the Rails

There are no records in Chapter 6.

Chapter 7: Burning Sands

Location of the record in the Burning Sands Chapter (Image via Platinum Games)

Once players find the Umbran Cat towards the end of the Burning Sands chapter, they will receive a Broken Wish Heart by smashing it. Head out to the far west side of the area to find another record.

Chapter 8: A Croaking Chorus

Players need to execute some skills to get a hold of the record in Chapter 8 (Image via Platinum Games)

In this chapter, players will come across a time puzzle that needs to be solved. The puzzle is required to be solved by making some platforms to make it across the sand river. Once halfway across the river, look ahead to find a ledge in front. Keep bashing the button to keep the platform afloat and reach the ledge. The record will lie there.

Chapter 9: Learning to Fly

The temple where the record is located in the Learning to fly chapter (Image via Platinum Games)

After completing the fourth Verse of the chapter, players will enter a cut-scene that will take them to a different part of the chapter – a temple with plenty of windmill devices. The record is located in the second room hung in mid-air between the two windmills. Head towards the right hand side of the room and let the wind blow you up to collect the record.

Chapter 10: Cover of Night

There are no collectible records in Chapter 10.

Chapter 11: A Familiar Dance

View of the tunnel in Chapter 11 where the final music record is located in Bayonetta 3 (Image via Platinum Games)

Players need to head towards the area where the first Treasure Chest was located in the chapter. Once there, set off to the left to find a doorway. Open the doorway and head into the tunnel to find a record lying there.

