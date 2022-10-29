How long is Bayonetta 3? Game length and more explained

Bayonetta 3 has finally come to life, and while fans are excited about controlling the Umbra Witch again, they shouldn’t expect a 30-50 hour game. That isn’t much of a surprise, considering action games tend to avoid long run times.

Newcomers to the game should be able to play through the game in a decent amount of time, while hardcore Bayonetta fans will likely be able to dive right in and reach the end game even faster. The current length of the game stands at the 12-15 hour mark and with that in mind, there is still plenty to do in the game, with collectibles and much more.

Although Bayonetta 3 is not long, there isn't a shortage of things to do

The previous Bayonetta titles didn’t last for more than 15 hours in general, and this game will be no different. Depending on a variety of factors, Bayonetta 3 will take no more than 12 to 15 hours to complete.

This, of course, will vary depending on the skill of the player, the difficulty level they are playing at, their experience in this style of game, and if they are taking their time to unlock everything. The main story should not take players more than 15 hours. Newcomers to the game can always choose to play on a lower level of difficulty if they are having trouble.

Time spent in Bayonetta 3 could also be reduced by simply skipping cutscenes, but that will reduce a significant amount of the game’s flavor, in addition to lowering the overall run time of the Umbral Witch’s latest outing.

What else can people do after beating the game, though? Jeanne can be played, as she’s unlocked for completing the game, and that’s just one option for players. There are plenty of things to do other than simply beating the game.

Players also have weapons and demons to unlock. In addition, they will want to unlock all of the skills, bonus items, and various collectibles that enhance Bayonetta’s power. You can even make it easier by going to Chapter Select.

This will help players jump to whatever chapter they’re missing items in. There are also Bewitchments, Halos, Orbs, and Seeds to unlock. These can be used to buy accessories and other items. There are also Echoes of Memory, Witch Hearts, Broken Witch Hearts, and Broken Moon Pearls, and that’s not even including all of the Verses (Battles) for players to uncover.

After unlocking everything, players will be looking at around 35-40 hours to complete Bayonetta 3. There are several collectibles and extra stages to unlock that individuals can play, with even greater rewards hidden within them.

This is great news for Bayonetta fans, without a doubt. Fans who just want to play through the game as fast as possible have the capacity to do so. Players who want to challenge themselves on high difficulty levels and be completionists can also have an enjoyable experience playing the game.

Bayonetta 3 only recently launched, on October 28, 2022, so it is unlikely that there will be speedrun times as of this writing. It will, however, not take very long for players to find bugs, glitches, and exploits to take the 12-hour playtime and cut it down to only a few hours.

While fans are no doubt seeking these out, for now, the playtime remains at around the 12-15 hour mark.

