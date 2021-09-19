Beach Farm in Stardew Valley: All you need to know

The basic storyline of Stardew Valley takes place in Pelican Town. However, with update 1.5, the game got a new farm layout known as the Beach Farm. This switches things up in the game slightly. While the basic motive to farm crops successfully remains the same, players now have to do this on a beach instead of a regular farm.

The beach farm layout is a great thing for Stardew Valley veterans to try out since they get to play a different mode that is more challenging than the regular game mode.

All there is to know about Beach Farm in Stardew Valley

A complete Beach Farm layout in Stardew Valley (Image via u/wolvinie on Reddit)

The Beach Farm layout changes the appearance of Pelican Town to some extent. The western side of the town, which originally consisted of a forest area, is replaced by the beach in Beach Farm.

A large pier is located in the southwest region of the farm. This area has deeper waters, which is home to higher quality fish. The left side of the map consists of a normal grassy area, where players can find some tillable soil. Furthermore, this is the only region where players can install sprinklers since they cannot do so on sand.

Players who want to play Stardew Valley on the Beach Farm layout must think of alternative sources of income since farming on a beach is not the most profitable option. However, they can make optimum use of the greenhouse to earn maximum profits from farming.

In the Beach Farm layout, players will often find supply crates washing up on the beach. While there is no specification regarding the items that come in these crates, players can often find items that are really useful. The utility level of the items that players receive in these crates depends on how many times the player's farm has been upgraded.

The Beach Farm in Stardew Valley also contains a secret tunnel, which is located near the pond on the west side. After entering this tunnel, players can use a copper pan to get their hands on high-value items like diamonds, which are usually found in mines.

Beach Farm in Stardew Valley is a fantastic way of spending time in the game for veterans who have tried out everything there is to do in the normal mode of the game. This mode is also far more challenging than the normal one, thereby making the game a lot more interesting.

