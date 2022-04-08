Beat the new Shadow Challenge in Clash of Clans: Rewards and attack strategy

Clash of Clans is an online multiplayer tactical battle game in which players use Dark Elixir, Super, and Elixir troops to attack other players' bases. Hero skins, magical objects, and in-game challenges are just a few of the new additions to the game.

The addition of base challenges has been one of the game's most popular improvements. These challenges are sent out on a regular basis to all players, and they require that players assault the base using the army provided. Players receive Experience, Elixir, Gold, Dark Elixir, and Magic Items for successful attacks. In this article, we will discuss the attack strategy to beat the Shadow Challenge in Clash of Clans.

Shadow Challenge in Clash of Clans

The latest base challenge has been announced, and it is the same as PSW from the Worlds Warmup Finals. To acquire Experience, and a variety of other resources, players must defeat the base with the provided troops, which are identical to those used by M.S Gaku in the finals.

The in-game description of the Shadow Challenge in Clash of Clans is as follows:

"Show your skill by defeating this epic base from PSW (Vatang). Use the same army as M.S GAKU (QW Stephanie) in the World Warmup Finals and score 3 stars to earn great rewards."

3 Inferno Towers, 2 Scattershots, 4 X-Bows, and many additional defenses such as Archer Towers, Cannons, and Wizard Towers are included in the town hall 14 base.

To defeat this base and complete the in-game challenge, players must use the following troops and spells:

5 Super Goblins

2 Super Wall Breakers

6 Balloons

4 Wizards

5 Healers

25 Hog Riders

4 Headhunters

2 Archers

1 Minion

1 Healing Spell

4 Rage Spells

2 Freeze Spells

1 Invisibility Spell

1 Poison Spell

Battle Blimp, 2 Yeti, 1 Valkyrie and 1 Barbarian (clan castle)

Max level Archer Queen, Barbarian King, Royal Champion and Grand Warden

How to beat the Shadow Challenge?

Players that complete this Clash of Clans base challenge will receive 1000000 Elixir and Gold, as well as 10000 Dark Elixir, a Research Potion, and 400 experience points. To beat the Shadow challenge, players can use the following strategy:

Create an Archer Queen funnel with Balloons, Battle Blimp, and Super Goblins from the Siege Machine's side. To clear the enemy's clan castle Lava Hound and other troops, use the Rage Spell on the Queen. To destroy the center of the base, use the Royal Champion, Barbarian King, and Grand Warden, as well as the Invisibility Spell. Attack the defenders and heroes with all of the Hog Riders and Wizards, as well as Headhunters. Use Freeze Spells on the Town Hall to aid heroes and hogs in the destruction of the structure. Use Rage Spells and Heal Spells on Hog Riders now to boost their attack power.

Finally, by following the above approach (as outlined by YouTuber Judo Sloth Gaming), players will be able to complete the task quickly and gain a large number of resources. Clash of Clans players should be on the lookout for such challenges in order to gain Magic Items and additional prizes.

