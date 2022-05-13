Beat the Royale Challenge in Clash of Clans: Rewards and attack strategy

Clash of Clans is an online battle game in which players assault other players' bases with Super, Dark Elixir, and Elixir troops. Magic items, hero skins, and in-game base challenges are among the game's new features.

One of the most popular changes to come to the game has been the addition of base challenges. All players receive these challenges on a regular basis, and they demand that players attack strong bases built by experienced players with the army composition provided. Successful attacks reward players with Experience, Gold, Dark Elixir, Elixir, and Magic items. In this article, let's discuss the attack plan for Clash of Clans' base challenge, the Royale Challenge.

Royale Challenge in Clash of Clans

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans



Check out the Royale scenery and win some cool rewards by beating this new challenge level, designed by iTzu! Enter the Arena, Chiefs! And prepare for a Royale battleCheck out the Royale scenery and win some cool rewards by beating this new challenge level, designed by iTzu! Enter the Arena, Chiefs! And prepare for a Royale battle 👑 Check out the Royale scenery and win some cool rewards by beating this new challenge level, designed by iTzu! https://t.co/6axZGvi8ZI

The latest challenge has been announced, and it showcases the new scenery of the game, Royale scenery. To get Experience and a range of other resources, players must beat the base with the provided troops.

The in-game description of the Royale Challenge in Clash of Clans is as follows:

"Enter the Arena! Check out the Royale scenery and win great rewards by beating this new challenge level."

The base has a large number of defensive buildings and hidden traps, including six single-target Inferno Towers, eight ground X-bows, four Archer Towers, four Mortars, and six Bomb Towers. The base also includes some level 1 Archer Queens and Barbarian Kings. Players who complete the challenge will earn one Shovel of Obstacles and 400 Experience.

Judo Sloth Gaming @JudoSloth The Royale Scenery just released in Clash of Clans! There is also a Challenge Level which my guide for it is on YT should you need it. Remember you can support a creator before purchase, my code is judo and it is much appreciated! #ClashOfClans The Royale Scenery just released in Clash of Clans! There is also a Challenge Level which my guide for it is on YT should you need it. Remember you can support a creator before purchase, my code is judo and it is much appreciated! #ClashOfClans https://t.co/DWiywMHzSr

The developers have also provided an army composition to defeat the Royale Challenge in Clash of Clans, which includes the following troops:

18 Miners

10 Hog Riders

3 Healers

3 Pekkas

1 Balloon

40 level Archer Queen

2 Rage Spells

1 Clone Spell

How to beat the Royale Challenge?

Players must complete the Royale Challenge by 22 May to earn special rewards, Gold, Dark Elixir, Elixir, and Experience using the army composition given by the developers. The following are the best ways to complete the Royale Challenge and earn rewards:

At the corner of the Town Hall side of the base, use Queen Walk and Pekka. To build a funnel for Miners, place a Pekka on the opposite corner of the side. To destroy the base's core, use both Hog Riders and Miners as well as a Rage Spell. When the enemy's clan castle troops activate, use a Balloon to clear the Archer Tower in a corner and deploy another Rage Spell. Use the Clone Spell on the Hog Riders when they are close to each other.

The Royale Challenge in Clash of Clans is the easiest base challenge to earn additional resources and rewards. Players should try to complete it before 22 May, or the challenge will end.

