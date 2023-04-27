Beaulo Rainbow Six Siege settings (2023): configuration, video settings, sensitivity, and more

Jason “Beaulo” Doty is a retired professional Rainbow Six Siege player who has played the title competitively for the TSM FTX roster. With his recent retirement from the professional Siege scene, Beaulo has taken up the streamer and content creation space, where he regularly plays and live streams the game for his fans. His popularity skyrocketed in the Siege community in 2017 as most players considered him a hacker due to his exceptional mechanical prowess in the game.
Jason has been a consistent Rainbow Six Siege player since the title's release in 2015 and is a beloved content creator. Every single Siege player has undoubtedly come across his content at least once.
He got into the esports scene in 2019 after his 18th birthday as he was eligible to partake in the professional ecosystem.
Everything you need to know about Beaulo's Rainbow Six Siege settings
Beaulo announced his retirement in January 2023 when he posted an official video mentioning his farewell from the competitive Rainbow Six Siege scene. With over 1.30 million subscribers on YouTube and 1.1 million followers on Twitch, Beaulo has been one of the key pillars of Siege's content creation space.
This article will provide all the necessary details you need to know about Beaulo's Siege settings and other configurations.
Mouse and sensitivity
- DPI: 400
- Polling rate: 1000 Hz
- Horizontal Sensitivity: 89
- Vertical Sensitivity: 89
- Sensitivity Multiplier: 0.002
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- ADS Sensitivity: Advanced
- 1.0x Magnification: 58
- 1.5x Magnification: 90
- 2.0x Magnification: 117
- 3.0x Magnification: 119
- 4.0x Magnification: 121
- 5.0x Magnification: 162
Video Settings
Display Settings
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Display Mode: Full Screen
- Refresh Rate: 240
- VSync: Off
- Widescreen Letterbox: Off
- Field of view: 85
- Brightness: Unknown
Advanced Settings
- Texture Quality:
- Texture Filtering: Unknown
- LOD Quality: Ultra
- Shading Quality: Medium
- Shadow Quality: Medium
- Reflection Quality: Low
- VFX Quality: Unknown
- Ambient Occlusion: Low
- Lens Effects: Low
- Zoom-in Depth of Field: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: T-AA
- Render Scaling: 50
- T-AA Sharpness: 50
Equipment
Gear
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546K
- Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight Black
- Keyboard: Logitech G Pro X Keyboard
- Earphones: Shure SE215
- Mousepads: Logitech G640
PC Specs
- Processor: Intel Core i9-9900K
- Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090
- Motherboard: ASUS ROG MAXIMUS XI HERO
- RAM: G.SKILL Trident Z NEO 32GB
Readers who aim to replicate Beaulo's Rainbow Six Siege settings can simply change and apply their in-game configuration by navigating to the 'Options' section in the main menu. One can press the 'ESC' button from the main menu to look for this option.