Beaulo Rainbow Six Siege settings (2023): configuration, video settings, sensitivity, and more

Jason “Beaulo” Doty is a retired professional Rainbow Six Siege player who has played the title competitively for the TSM FTX roster. With his recent retirement from the professional Siege scene, Beaulo has taken up the streamer and content creation space, where he regularly plays and live streams the game for his fans. His popularity skyrocketed in the Siege community in 2017 as most players considered him a hacker due to his exceptional mechanical prowess in the game.

Jason has been a consistent Rainbow Six Siege player since the title's release in 2015 and is a beloved content creator. Every single Siege player has undoubtedly come across his content at least once.

He got into the esports scene in 2019 after his 18th birthday as he was eligible to partake in the professional ecosystem.

Everything you need to know about Beaulo's Rainbow Six Siege settings

Beaulo announced his retirement in January 2023 when he posted an official video mentioning his farewell from the competitive Rainbow Six Siege scene. With over 1.30 million subscribers on YouTube and 1.1 million followers on Twitch, Beaulo has been one of the key pillars of Siege's content creation space.

This article will provide all the necessary details you need to know about Beaulo's Siege settings and other configurations.

Mouse and sensitivity

DPI : 400

: 400 Polling rate : 1000 Hz

: 1000 Hz Horizontal Sensitivity : 89

: 89 Vertical Sensitivity : 89

: 89 Sensitivity Multiplier : 0.002

: 0.002 Windows Sensitivity : 6

: 6 ADS Sensitivity : Advanced

: Advanced 1.0x Magnification : 58

: 58 1.5x Magnification : 90

: 90 2.0x Magnification : 117

: 117 3.0x Magnification : 119

: 119 4.0x Magnification : 121

: 121 5.0x Magnification: 162

Video Settings

Display Settings

Resolution : 1920x1080

: 1920x1080 Aspect Ratio : 16:9

: 16:9 Display Mode : Full Screen

: Full Screen Refresh Rate : 240

: 240 VSync : Off

: Off Widescreen Letterbox : Off

: Off Field of view : 85

: 85 Brightness: Unknown

Advanced Settings

Texture Quality :

: Texture Filtering : Unknown

: Unknown LOD Quality : Ultra

: Ultra Shading Quality : Medium

: Medium Shadow Quality : Medium

: Medium Reflection Quality : Low

: Low VFX Quality : Unknown

: Unknown Ambient Occlusion : Low

: Low Lens Effects : Low

: Low Zoom-in Depth of Field : Off

: Off Anti-Aliasing : T-AA

: T-AA Render Scaling : 50

: 50 T-AA Sharpness: 50

Equipment

Gear

Monitor : ZOWIE XL2546K

: ZOWIE XL2546K Mouse : Logitech G Pro X Superlight Black

: Logitech G Pro X Superlight Black Keyboard : Logitech G Pro X Keyboard

: Logitech G Pro X Keyboard Earphones : Shure SE215

: Shure SE215 Mousepads: Logitech G640

PC Specs

Processor : Intel Core i9-9900K

: Intel Core i9-9900K Graphics Card : NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090

: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Motherboard : ASUS ROG MAXIMUS XI HERO

: ASUS ROG MAXIMUS XI HERO RAM: G.SKILL Trident Z NEO 32GB

Readers who aim to replicate Beaulo's Rainbow Six Siege settings can simply change and apply their in-game configuration by navigating to the 'Options' section in the main menu. One can press the 'ESC' button from the main menu to look for this option.

Poll : 0 votes