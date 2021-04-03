Beauty Guru James Charles finds himself in hot water after leaked snaps wreak havoc online

21-year old Beauty YouTuber James Charles has been exposed on Twitter for seemingly having had inappropriate interactions with minors on Snapchat.
James Charles has been hit with innumerable paedophilia and grooming-related allegations over the last couple of months. Multiple victims, most of whom are minors, have come forward with claims that Charles sent them inappropriate messages and pictures despite being aware of their age.
The YouTuber had initially denied the allegations, and said that he had no idea that the person he was talking to wasn’t an adult. However, multiple allegations and mounting evidence led to an apology video on 1st April 2020. In the video, James Charles admitted to having sent inappropriate messages to two minors.
James Charles gets exposed again after multiple Snapchat messages are leaked on Twitter
The latest alleged victim has claimed that James Charles repeatedly sent him inappropriate messages and pictures on Snapchat. The screenshots of the said messages are doing the rounds on Twitter, with multiple people calling the YouTuber a “paedophile.”
The screenshots include pictures of James Charles in multiple inappropriate positions. The victim, who is an alleged minor, received multiple nude pictures and inappropriate texts from the YouTuber.
Additionally, another former fan with the Twitter handle “@timmyturnerstwn”, claimed that his friend also had inappropriate interactions with James Charles. Although the Twitter user’s friend was not a minor at the time, James Charles has been criticized for trying to have “unhealthy interactions” with fans.
Another Twitter user compared his own experience with the allegations that multiple minors have come up with. The fan was of the opinion that the allegations follow the same kind of “format” that his own interactions with James Charles have.
The range of allegations have been covered by satirical internet commentator and YouTuber Dennis “Def Noodles” Feitosa. The YouTuber has posted multiple videos covering the range of allegations against James Charles. He recently posted the following video, hilariously talking about James Charles’ apology. He has posted multiple Twitter threads covering the allegations against his fellow YouTuber as well.
With so many allegations and apparent evidence against the YouTuber, Charles might have to come up with another apology video soon. In the apology posted on 1st April 2021, James Charles admitted to having had inappropriate interactions with two minors. However, a number of other victims have now also come up with proof - something the YouTuber did not talk about during the apology video.
Moreover, the apology video has had little effect on the narrative that has been laid out on social media against Charles.
Multiple Reddit threads have come up about this issue in recent days, with users talking about how calls of “cancelling” James Charles have been going around for quite some time. In such a scenario, it will be interesting to see how the YouTuber responds to the new allegations.
As can be seen, people on Reddit talked not only about the range of controversies that have come up, but they also made fun of the YouTuber for engaging with his fans to such an extent, despite knowing that most of them are minors.