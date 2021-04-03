Beauty Guru James Charles finds himself in hot water after leaked snaps wreak havoc online

21-year old Beauty YouTuber James Charles has been exposed on Twitter for seemingly having had inappropriate interactions with minors on Snapchat.

James Charles has been hit with innumerable paedophilia and grooming-related allegations over the last couple of months. Multiple victims, most of whom are minors, have come forward with claims that Charles sent them inappropriate messages and pictures despite being aware of their age.

The YouTuber had initially denied the allegations, and said that he had no idea that the person he was talking to wasn’t an adult. However, multiple allegations and mounting evidence led to an apology video on 1st April 2020. In the video, James Charles admitted to having sent inappropriate messages to two minors.

James Charles gets exposed again after multiple Snapchat messages are leaked on Twitter

The latest alleged victim has claimed that James Charles repeatedly sent him inappropriate messages and pictures on Snapchat. The screenshots of the said messages are doing the rounds on Twitter, with multiple people calling the YouTuber a “paedophile.”

Kinda mad how James Charles has quite literally admitted to being a paedo and yet is facing zero legal repercussions. — JJ (@jaymizzle64) April 3, 2021

#JamesCharles is a Paedo. Pass it on. — BiPolaRex (@BiP0laRex) March 30, 2021

watched some of that james charles “apology” video and halfway through he basically says “i’m better at making apology videos of being a paedo” — well well well if it isnt joke peralta (@bingxpot) April 2, 2021

For real tho, when will society stop giving airtime to oxygen thieves like James Charles? Fkin paedo — RK 🟨🟥 (@RossKnapton) April 2, 2021

Paedo Pastor, The Makeup Mystic, child connoisseur James Charles. — igavebirthtoPlantainandvibes :) (@DefundClubhouse) April 3, 2021

The screenshots include pictures of James Charles in multiple inappropriate positions. The victim, who is an alleged minor, received multiple nude pictures and inappropriate texts from the YouTuber.

james charles getting nervous pic.twitter.com/rjPe6qY48F — knpni (@knpnir) April 2, 2021

Additionally, another former fan with the Twitter handle “@timmyturnerstwn”, claimed that his friend also had inappropriate interactions with James Charles. Although the Twitter user’s friend was not a minor at the time, James Charles has been criticized for trying to have “unhealthy interactions” with fans.

Another Twitter user compared his own experience with the allegations that multiple minors have come up with. The fan was of the opinion that the allegations follow the same kind of “format” that his own interactions with James Charles have.

TOTALLY UNEXPECTED: James Charles exposed for allegedly having inappropriate interaction w/minor. James’s alleged victim said they were 16 in comments, according to sources. In one Snap, James allegedly tells victim “pick me up for some road head.” TikTok has since been deleted. pic.twitter.com/p2Oio6UVM4 — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) April 1, 2021

James Charles’s fan concludes “if you read the way he dms me when be first talks to me compared to all the other MINORS coming out about their situations, it’s the same exact format.” pic.twitter.com/L1JasSPRYY — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) March 31, 2021

The range of allegations have been covered by satirical internet commentator and YouTuber Dennis “Def Noodles” Feitosa. The YouTuber has posted multiple videos covering the range of allegations against James Charles. He recently posted the following video, hilariously talking about James Charles’ apology. He has posted multiple Twitter threads covering the allegations against his fellow YouTuber as well.

With so many allegations and apparent evidence against the YouTuber, Charles might have to come up with another apology video soon. In the apology posted on 1st April 2021, James Charles admitted to having had inappropriate interactions with two minors. However, a number of other victims have now also come up with proof - something the YouTuber did not talk about during the apology video.

i can’t get over the fact that james charles ‘held himself accountable’ by saying that he is ‘desperate’ ?? no you’re just a nonce simple as that — liv (@livdiss) April 2, 2021

James Charles when he walks past a school on breaktime#jamescharles pic.twitter.com/TeCJQPxpDR — jbxy (@jellybxen) April 1, 2021

Accountability for James Charles would require him to walk into a police station & face the consequences of his crimes.

He’s literally the face of white privilege. — k (@kayemantra) April 2, 2021

James Charles confessing to grooming minors while passing it off as “desperation”, while also gaslighting the boys that he groomed? In 2021 the trash takes itself out ✨ #jamescharles pic.twitter.com/bAdddDHpmA — Alex ✨ (@alexhaywood_) April 2, 2021

How do you need to recognize 6 times that s*xting minors is not okay??? #jamescharles pic.twitter.com/JxjudJJ1jG — vancirce✨🌱 (@vancirceart) April 2, 2021

Moreover, the apology video has had little effect on the narrative that has been laid out on social media against Charles.

Image via r/BeautyGuruChatter, Reddit

Image via r/news, Reddit

Multiple Reddit threads have come up about this issue in recent days, with users talking about how calls of “cancelling” James Charles have been going around for quite some time. In such a scenario, it will be interesting to see how the YouTuber responds to the new allegations.

Image via r/news, Reddit

Image via r/BeautyGuruChatter, Reddit

As can be seen, people on Reddit talked not only about the range of controversies that have come up, but they also made fun of the YouTuber for engaging with his fans to such an extent, despite knowing that most of them are minors.