Beidou's birthday in Genshin Impact: Mail, gifts, and official artworks

Genshin Impact is celebrating Beidou's birthday on Valentine's day. The captain of the Crux has become a prominent character in the storyline by helping Ningguang in rebuilding Liyue's Jade Chamber.

Travelers will receive certain gifts on this auspicious occasion via in-game mail. Naturally, the gift items will be related to Beidou's ascension and her favorite dish.

Here's everything there is to know about Beidou's birthday, the gifts, and official artworks.

Genshin Impact players receive gifts on Beidou's birthday

Players will find the following items in their in-game mail today:

10x Noctilucous Jade

1x Stir-Fried Filet

The Noctilucous Jade is an ascension material that is currently used by Yanfei and Beidou. It is one of the hardest materials to farm in Liyue, and players must be satisfied with the 10 free copies.

The Stir-Fried Filet is an equally valuable dish. It revives and restores 50/100/150 HP to targeted fallen characters with a 120-second cooldown. The HP restoration depends on the quality of the dish.

Gifts for Genshin Impact players on Beidou's birthday (Image via miHoYo)

It is worth noting that the mail will expire in three days, and players should claim the rewards accordingly.

Genshin Impact releases artworks for Beidou on her birthday

Beidou might be a pirate, but the residents of Liyue have never doubted her intentions. She's always helped in restoring treasures from hoarders, and is known for being one of the most fearless warriors in the region.

Beidou also takes the traveler and Paimon to Inazuma. Players can learn more about her through the Hangout quest and the latest Archon quest in version 2.4.

Genshin Impact posted two official artworks related to Beidou today. In both artworks, she proudly leads the Crux while also offering dinner to the traveler.

It is no surprise that her crew has prepared some mouth-watering food for the guests.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



When evening comes, let's have dinner on the ship.



My crew has prepared a lot of good food and wine, we must feast together!



#GenshinImpact I have long wanted to take you to watch the sunset at sea. It just so happens that the sky is beautiful today.When evening comes, let's have dinner on the ship.My crew has prepared a lot of good food and wine, we must feast together! I have long wanted to take you to watch the sunset at sea. It just so happens that the sky is beautiful today. When evening comes, let's have dinner on the ship.My crew has prepared a lot of good food and wine, we must feast together!#GenshinImpact https://t.co/cRPDDDTOvK

In one of the artworks, fans were elated to witness Kazuha. The five-star Anemo support character is expected to return in patch 2.6 or 2.7.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



#GenshinImpact "Hey, Traveler and Paimon! You have arrived! Come on up, the banquet has just started!" "Hey, Traveler and Paimon! You have arrived! Come on up, the banquet has just started!"#GenshinImpact https://t.co/WbVhmQ9Eji

🐰グクの花笑み⁷🌸 @taefaerie @GenshinImpact LOOK AT HIM DRINKING HIS LITTLE DRINK HE’S SO CUTE AAAA @GenshinImpact LOOK AT HIM DRINKING HIS LITTLE DRINK HE’S SO CUTE AAAA https://t.co/80unIwTahW

Beidou is easily one of the most underrated characters in miHoYo's action-RPG. The four-star Electro Claymore user has massive attack scaling and can be comfortably used to clear end-game content like the Spiral Abyss.

Also Read Article Continues below

After a year of release, players have finally realized the potential of Beidou. She is getting well-deserved respect, and players look forward to celebrating her birthday on Valentine's Day every year.

Edited by Danyal Arabi