Bella Poarch conspiracy theory claims she sold her soul to the Illuminati for TikTok clout

A ridiculous Bella Poarch conspiracy theory has currently been doing the rounds online, claiming that the 19-year old allegedly sold her soul to the Illuminati in return for fame and clout.

Bella Poarch is a former US Navy vet turned TikTok star who became an overnight sensation ever since her 'M to the B' TikTok went viral. Today, she has millions of followers on platforms such as TikTok and Instagram, where each of her posts have consistently been gaining more than a million views/likes.

She has witnessed a tremendous surge in popularity over a few months, which has left the internet stunned.

While on the one hand, she has an ardent fan base, on the other, her skeptics continue to question her popularity. They perceive her as undeserving, considering that most of her videos simply involve her lip-syncing and bobbing her head to music.

this is disappointing. james charles, someone who has been on tiktok since day one and works hard on his makeup gets outpassed by bella poarch, someone who shakes her head... pic.twitter.com/Elfilct8Ke — d ❀ (@INMYHAlR) September 21, 2020

they’re so many talented ppl out there but unfortunately these locals got low standards so... — ralei (@LGSBOTTOM) October 21, 2020

Criticism is nothing new when it comes to TikTok. One of the appalling conspiracy theories floating around online states that Bella Poarch's popularity is due to the result of selling her soul to the Illuminati.

This has been fueled by the fact that since debuting on TikTok in April, Bella Poarch has racked up more than 40 million followers, which people have started to find extremely suspicious.

The real reason behind Bella Poarch's sudden rise ?

Advertisement

Several Bella Poarch conspiracy videos online seem to propagate one common reasoning of her allegedly selling her soul to the Illuminati.

They state that her childlike persona and her military background do not seem to complement each other, which could mean that she is pretending to be someone else in order to appeal to the masses. The fact that she has taken on a childish disposition seems a far cry from her military days.

In a recent article by Pop Buzz, it was stated that one particular TikTok user established a link with the Illuminati, on account of finding images of Bella Poarch, with her face painted like the Devil.

The entire conspiracy seems rather far-fetched and outlandish, from connecting the star with the Illuminati to her gothic makeup photos.

The Bella Poarch x Illuminati theory has so far drawn a mixed response online:

Bella Poarch sold her soul to the Illuminati for tiktok fame 🧐 Discuss. pic.twitter.com/bvwWyqrbgA — Kat Dunn 🦖 (@itskathryndunn) September 23, 2020

some girl on tik tok is literally telling people that bella poarch sold her soul to the devil for tik tok clout 😭 and her reasoning is that when she saw a photo of bella, she thought of the word illuminati??? oh my god i hate the internet sometimes AHDJAJD — scrimp shampy started testosterone (@SHROOMTAYLOR) October 26, 2020

bro the way bella poarch blew up like that is mad sus, she on some illuminati shit. — PAPERCLIP (@PAPERCLIPXCII) September 26, 2020

thinking about how there’s real living people who think bella poarch is an illuminati puppet and giggling — sss (@swolesuki) September 28, 2020

Advertisement

people r saying bella poarch sold her soul to the devil for tiktok numbers but seriously its just the power of one pretty girl and her army of simps — ʚ♡ɞㅡqbie (@qbiebun) September 28, 2020

Illuminati or not, Bella Poarch is currently one of the most polarizing figures on the internet, as she continues to be a source of fascination and ridicule online. Despite the various controversies, her popularity continues to grow leaps and bounds, which rather than being the result of 'a shady Illuminati deal,' is more likely the outcome of an army of ardent 'simp' fans.