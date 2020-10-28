Bella Poarch conspiracy theory claims she sold her soul to the Illuminati for TikTok clout

A ridiculous Bella Poarch conspiracy theory has currently been doing the rounds online, claiming that the 19-year old allegedly sold her soul to the Illuminati in return for fame and clout.
Bella Poarch is a former US Navy vet turned TikTok star who became an overnight sensation ever since her 'M to the B' TikTok went viral. Today, she has millions of followers on platforms such as TikTok and Instagram, where each of her posts have consistently been gaining more than a million views/likes.
She has witnessed a tremendous surge in popularity over a few months, which has left the internet stunned.
While on the one hand, she has an ardent fan base, on the other, her skeptics continue to question her popularity. They perceive her as undeserving, considering that most of her videos simply involve her lip-syncing and bobbing her head to music.
Criticism is nothing new when it comes to TikTok. One of the appalling conspiracy theories floating around online states that Bella Poarch's popularity is due to the result of selling her soul to the Illuminati.
This has been fueled by the fact that since debuting on TikTok in April, Bella Poarch has racked up more than 40 million followers, which people have started to find extremely suspicious.
The real reason behind Bella Poarch's sudden rise ?
Several Bella Poarch conspiracy videos online seem to propagate one common reasoning of her allegedly selling her soul to the Illuminati.
They state that her childlike persona and her military background do not seem to complement each other, which could mean that she is pretending to be someone else in order to appeal to the masses. The fact that she has taken on a childish disposition seems a far cry from her military days.
In a recent article by Pop Buzz, it was stated that one particular TikTok user established a link with the Illuminati, on account of finding images of Bella Poarch, with her face painted like the Devil.
The entire conspiracy seems rather far-fetched and outlandish, from connecting the star with the Illuminati to her gothic makeup photos.
The Bella Poarch x Illuminati theory has so far drawn a mixed response online:
Illuminati or not, Bella Poarch is currently one of the most polarizing figures on the internet, as she continues to be a source of fascination and ridicule online. Despite the various controversies, her popularity continues to grow leaps and bounds, which rather than being the result of 'a shady Illuminati deal,' is more likely the outcome of an army of ardent 'simp' fans.
Published 28 Oct 2020, 18:14 IST