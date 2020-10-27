Bella Poarch cosplays as Deadpool, 'simps' go crazy

TikTok's latest sensation Bella Poarch recently cosplayed as popular MCU superhero Deadpool, causing several of her fans to 'simp' over her.

The TikTok star, who originally hails from the Philippines, became an overnight sensation on the popular video-sharing platform after her 'M to the B' TikTok went viral. Today, she has millions of followers across various social media platforms and has cultivated her own trademark persona, which revolves around lip-syncing and dishing out several facial expressions to the beats of popular songs.

She has also collaborated with popular artists such as Tyga and Justin Bieber, which have given a further boost to her celebrity status. Apart from making TikToks, she also has a penchant for cosplaying and trying out different make-up looks.

Her most recent cosplay was one which was inspired by Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool, as she slipped into the iconic red and black attire, replete with his mask and sword in hand:

Bella Poarch seems to have nailed the entire Deadpool aesthetic with her attempt. In addition to getting almost 2 million likes, her post also invited several 'interesting' reactions from a few fans, who clearly seemed to be simping over TikTok's latest star.

Bella Poarch x Deadpool ft. Simps

In today's era of streaming and social media culture, the 'simp' phenomenon has been steadily on the rise. We often come across numerous examples of fans going overboard in the hopes of receiving some kind of romantic attention from their favourite 'e-girl'/ streamer.

On account of such kind of behaviour, which is borderline toxic, they are commonly referred to as simps.

While figures such as Pokimane and Belle Delphine are notorious for their 'simp' armies, Bella Poarch recently seems to be the latest entrant in the 'simp queen' club as her fans have actively taken to social media to express their affection for her.

Check out some of the reactions to Bella Poarch's recent Deadpool cosplay:

The concept of 'simp' culture has emerged as a major problem in today's world as there exists a very fine line between genuine fandom and overbearing affection. On account of this, simps are often ridiculed and mocked via parody accounts and comments.

As evident from the tweets above, it looks like Pokimane and Belle Delphine have some serious competition as there is now a new queen on the block, who goes by the name of Bella Poarch.