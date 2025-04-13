With the recent 5.5 Genshin Impact update, the game has around 100 playable characters, of which over 50 are 5 stars. Each unit has a unique role, such as Support or DPS, that they excel at. Furthermore, most of these characters have distinct team comps for clearing endgame content in Genshin Impact. Some of these units are better than others for new players in the title.

This article lists the 10 best 5-star characters for beginners in Genshin Impact based on their overall value.

Note: The entries listed in this article are not ranked in any particular order.

10 best 5-stars for beginners in Genshin Impact

1) Neuvillette

Neuvillette (Image via HoYoverse)

Neuvillette is one of the best 5-star DPS characters in the game. He is excellent for beginners and veteran players, as he easily clears challenging content in the game. Moreover, he is a self-sufficient unit with healing and long-ranged AOE Hydro attacks.

Neuvillette can also work with 4-star support options, as he is versatile and has many unique team comps.

Also read: Best Neuvillette builds and teams to play in Genshin Impact 5.2

2) Xilonen

Xilonen (Image via HoYoverse)

Xilonen is a Natlan character released during version 5.1 of Genshin Impact. She is one of the best supports in the game and is easy to build. Also, she doesn't need any Crit artifacts and only requires Defense and ER stats for more heals. Xilonen provides 36% Res shred at level 10 of her Elemental Skill, which is a massive buff to most teams.

She can fit in almost any team and can buff characters of Pyro, Hydro, Cryo, Electro, and Geo elements.

Also read: 5 best team comps for Xilonen in Genshin Impact

3) Mavuika

Mavuika (Image via HoYoverse)

Mavuika is the Archon of Natlan, released during Genshin Impact version 5.3. She deals high damage numbers but needs support characters like Xilonen, Citlali, or Iansan. Mavuika can be a main DPS or off-field support for units like Chasca, Mualani, Varesa, and Kinich.

She is a massive upgrade for beginner accounts, as she can deal significant damage to clear most content in the game.

Also read: 5 best Mavuika team comps in Genshin Impact

4) Arlecchino

Arlecchino (Image via HoYoverse)

Arlecchino is the fourth Fatui Harbinger, released during the 4.6 update. She consistently deals high damage with many team options. Arlecchino also has 4-star support options like Bennett, Xingqiu, Lan Yan, and Kaeya. She is relatively easy to build, as she has many weapon options.

Her drawback, however, is that she cannot be healed in combat except with her Elemental burst. Moreover, Arlecchino might need shielders like Citlali, Zhongli, or Lan Yan.

Also read: Best weapons for Arlecchino in Genshin Impact

5) Furina

Furina (Image via HoYoverse)

Furina is one of the best off-field DPS characters in Genshin Impact. She deals off-field Hydro damage with the Elemental skill, and her burst buffs the damage of the whole team. The character has many 4-star weapon options, which makes her easy to build.

Furina can also fit in most teams in the game due to her ability to increase the damage of all party members. Her only limitation is requiring a good healer like Jean, Baizhu, or Xilonen to maximize the buff during her Elemental burst.

Also read: Best weapons for Furina in Genshin Impact

6) Kaedehara Kazuha

Kaedehara Kazuha (Image via HoYoverse)

Kazuha is one of the best Anemo support characters in Genshin. He is relatively easy to build, as he only needs EM stats on his artifacts. Moreover, he can hold the Viridescent Venerer set to decrease the Opponent's Res by 40% to elements like Hydro, Pyro, Electro, and Cryo. Kazuha also gives the whole team an Elemental damage bonus for the swirled element.

He has craftable 4-star weapon options like Iron Sting, which makes building him easier. Kazuha can be used in most teams except for some Geo and Dendro teams.

7) Citlali

Citlali (Image via HoYoverse)

Citlali is a Cryo shielder released during the version 5.3 update. Besides having a shield with her Elemental skill, she has off-field Cryo application with her skill and burst. Furthermore, Citlali's passive talent provides 20% Res shred to Hydro and Cryo elements when Melt or Freeze reactions are triggered. Due to this talent, she has various team options.

Citlali is a flexible shielder with team options focusing on Melt, Vaporize, or Freeze reactions. She will be useful for beginners who need a shielder/ support unit.

Also read: 5 best Citlali team comps in Genshin Impact

8) Zhongli

Zhongli (Image via HoYoverse)

Zhongli is the Geo Archon and one of the best shield characters released in the game. He can tank a lot of damage and only needs HP artifacts to buff his shield strength. Moreover, he is an excellent unit for beginner accounts due to the shield, as you don't need to dodge enemy attacks.

Although he used to be the top shielder, various alternatives like Lan Yan and Citlali were recently released in version 5.3. Zhongli is still the strongest shielder, although these characters will likely replace him in reaction-based teams.

9) Nahida

Nahida (Image via HoYoverse)

Nahida is the best off-field support character for most Dendro-reaction-based teams. She gives a lot of EM buffs to the on-field characters during her Elemental burst, which is a huge damage boost for Dendro DPS characters. Nahida needs only EM stats for her weapon and artifacts, which makes her one of the easiest characters to build.

Although other supports like Dendro MC and Baizhu exist, her kit has better Elemental applications and EM buffs.

Also read: How old is Nahida in Genshin Impact?

10) Yelan

Yelan (Image via HoYoverse)

Yelan is similar to Xingqiu, as she fills the same roles as him. However, the trade-off is that she deals more damage in exchange for the latter's defensive utility. She is an excellent Hydro off-field character with high Hydro application and good damage. Yelan also has many free-to-play Bow options, and beginners can easily build her.

She is a flexible character with various team options, and she can work in any team for most beginner accounts. Yelan also has one of the best exploration abilities in the game.

Also read: Best Yelan constellations to get in Genshin Impact

