Best 5-star weapons to pull in Genshin Impact 4.5 (ranked)

The upcoming Genshin Impact 4.5 update will add a new 5-star Sword called Uraku Misugiri, Chiori's new signature weapon. Besides this, the new patch will also bring back three amazing weapons, namely the Tome of the Eternal Flow, Redhorn Stonethresher, and Freedom-Sworn, which are Neuvillette, Itto, and Kazuha's signatures, respectively. All of them are fantastic as they provide excellent statistics and skills.

However, obtaining all of these weapons would be slightly difficult with the limited amount of Primogems available to most players. This article will rank all four based on stats and versatility to help you choose the best weapon to pull in Genshin Impact 4.5.

Best weapon to pull in Genshin Impact 4.5 ranked

4) Tome of the Eternal Flow

Tome of Eternal Flow (Image via HoYoverse)

Tome of the Eternal Flow is a decent weapon with an extremely high CRIT DMG second stat bonus of 88.2%. The 5-star Catalyst's passive at R1 increases the user's Max HP by 16% and provides a Charged Attack DMG bonus of up to 42% whenever there is a change in the character's HP. Unfortunately, these bonuses are not that impressive on most units.

Therefore, pulling the Tome of Eternal Flow isn't recommended unless you want it for Neuvillette. It will only serve as a decent stat stick on other units.

3) Redhorn Stonethresher

Redhorn Stonethresher (Image via HoYoverse)

Redhorn Stonethresher is a great 5-star Claymore. It has the same CRIT DMG second stat bonus as the previous entry, but the weapon's passive at R1 increases the user's DEF by 28% at R1 and buffs their Normal and Charged Attack DMG by 40% on their total DEF.

These bonuses are an amazing choice for most DPS units in Genshin Impact, such as Diluc, Itto, and Eula. Thus, it is a suitable option if you need a decent 5-star Claymore.

2) Uraku Misugiri

Uraku Misugiri (Image via HoYoverse)

Uraku Misugiri, Chiori's signature weapon, is a new 5-star Sword. Similar to the previous entries, it has an 88.2% CRIT DMG second stat. Additionally, its passive increases the user's Normal Attack and Elemental Skill DMG by 16% and 24%, respectively, at R1. This effect doubles when a party member deals Geo DMG.

Uraku Misugiri is a solid choice for Sword users like Alhaitham, Furina, and Albedo in Genshin Impact 4.5.

1) Freedom-Sworn

Freedom-Sworn (Image via HoYoverse)

Freedom-Sworn, a 5-star sword, has an Elemental Mastery second stat bonus. The weapon's passive increases the user's DMG by 10% and also increases the entire party's Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attack DMG by 16%, as well as their ATK by 20% after the user triggers Elemental Reactions.

Freedom-Sworn is great on many off-field units, such as Jean, Kaeya, Kuki Shinobu, and Kazuha, which can help increase the team's damage output, making it arguably the best option in version 4.5.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact guides and updates.