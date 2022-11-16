Best air attacking strategies to complete November's Lizard Blizzard challenge in Clash of Clans

The Clash of Clans developers often release new challenges for players to participate in. These challenges offer multiple in-game rewards, including magic items, resources, gems, potions, and experience points.

A fresh troop challenge is unveiled each week, requiring participants to defeat their opponents in multiplayer matches using a particular unit in their army compositions.

To complete the latest Lizard Blizzard challenge, players must use Dragons in their army composition and win 10 multiplayer battles. They will earn rewards like Research Potions and experience points upon completion of the challenge.

The in-game description of the Lizard Blizzard challenge is as follows:

"Deliver flames of fury and visit devastation in your enemy's villages when you train Dragons during this troop event."

To obtain all the rewards, players must complete the challenge before November 18, 2022.

This article lists three of the best air attacking strategies to use in the Lizard Blizzard challenge in Clash of Clans.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

DragLoon, Mass Dragons and other attacking strategies to complete the Lizard Blizzard challenge in Clash of Clans

1) Mass Dragons

The army composition for the Town Hall 10 Mass Dragons air attack strategy is as follows:

10 Dragons

1 Rage spell

8 Balloons

6 Lightning spells

3 Freeze spells

Balloons (Clan castle)

The deployment of numerous Dragons is one of the most effective and popular aerial offensive strategies in Clash of Clans.

This method can be used to complete the Lizard Blizzard challenge at any Town Hall level. The best targets are bases with simple air defenses and air sweepers.

Due to their huge hitpoints and damage totals, the Dragons have some of the most potent airstrikes, making it difficult for defenders to hold off their onslaught.

Players should try to bring max-level Dragons and Balloons to the clan castle to support friendly Dragons.

2) DragLoon

The army composition of the Town Hall 8 DragLoon aggressive attacking strategy is as follows:

20 Balloons

5 Dragons

2 Healing Spells

1 Rage Spell

Barbarian King

Dragon (Clan castle)

DragLoon is a powerful air attack strategy in Clash of Clans. It enables the Dragons to completely demolish the base's core while the Balloons directly target the buildings.

Players should use enough Balloons to target anti-air fortifications such as Archer Towers, Wizard Towers, Inferno Towers, and Air Defenses. The Balloons can also be used to tank Dragons and attack defenders.

Some Dragons can be used to destroy outer buildings. Baby Dragons and Minions can be used to aid in the clearing of outside structures.

3) Queen Charge DragLoon

The army composition of the Town Hall 10 Queen Charge DragLoon attacking strategy is as follows:

5 Healers

6 Dragons

8 Balloons

1 Baby Dragon

1 Heal Spell

3 Rage Spell

1 Poison Spell

Balloons (Clan castle)

Queen Charge DragLoon is one of Clash of Clans' most effective air attacking strategies. It can guarantee at least two stars if the appropriate mix of Healers, the Archer Queen, Dragons, Balloons, and Spells are used.

Players can use the Queen Walk in Clash of Clans offensive attack strategy to overwhelm defenses before the actual DragLoon attack.

By forming a funnel with the Archer Queen, players can quickly eliminate a corner of the fortress, allowing Dragons and Balloons to quickly obliterate the remaining defenses.

Poll : 0 votes