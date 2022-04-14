Lizard Blizzard Challenge in Clash of Clans: Information, rewards, and attack strategies

Clash of Clans is a multiplayer strategy game with troop challenges and special events that lets players gain more resources, including Magic Items, Gold, Elixir, Experience, and Dark Elixir.

Players are tasked with completing numerous in-game objectives that demand that they win multiplayer battles with specific soldiers to gain access to various resources.

"Lizard Blizzard", which involves employing Dragons to win multiplayer engagements, is the newest addition to the in-game troop challenges. The Lizard Blizzard challenge, its prizes, and how to complete them are all covered in this article.

Clash of Clans: All you need to know about Lizard Blizzard Challenge

Lizard Blizzard Challenge (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Lizard Blizzard troop challenge is the game's newest challenge, and it rewards players with Experience, Gold, Elixir, and Magic Items. Lizard Blizzard Challenge's in-game description is as follows:

"Deliver flames of fury and visit devastation to your enemy's villages when you train Dragons during this troop event."

The Lizard Blizzard m challenge is a simple troop challenge in which you must use Dragons to destroy opponent bases. Each player's Town Hall determines the number of Dragons required to complete the challenge. A Town Hall 13 player, for example, must utilize two Dragons.

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans Chief, get ready for Dragons!! New appearance and new upgrade level coming soon! Unleash the ancient Red Dragon!!! http://t.co/yvB1rrsmaE Chief, get ready for Dragons!! New appearance and new upgrade level coming soon! Unleash the ancient Red Dragon!!! http://t.co/yvB1rrsmaE

To complete this challenge, players must win ten multiplayer battles with the fewest number of Dragons possible. The challenge will end on April 16.

One Builder Potion is awarded for completing the Lizard Blizzard task, which improves the Builder's speed by ten times in one hour. In addition to this fantastic Magic Item, players will gain 400 experience to finish the challenge.

How to complete the Lizard Blizzard challenge in Clash of Clans?

The following are the various attacking strategies that you can use to complete the challenge and win amazing rewards:

One of the best ways to use Dragons in multiplayer battles is to combine them with balloons. According to the base prerequisites, you can utilize either Rage or Lightning Spells.

Players can also employ the Queen Charge DragLoon assault technique, a 3-star attack approach that is quite effective. Players use Archer Queen and Healers to build a funnel, while Dragons demolish the base's core.

Using Electro Dragons and Minions with Dragons in multiplayer combat is also an excellent way to use Dragons. This offensive tactic can be used with Rage and Lightning Spells.

Finally, in-game troop challenges in Clash of Clans are among the best ways to earn additional Magic Items and resources like Elixir, Gold, Dark Elixir, Gems, and Experience. Players should have the minimum number of Dragons visible on the left side of the challenge details.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar