5 best alternatives to Baldur's Gate 3 you should play in 2023

Baldur's Gate 3 has taken the gaming world by storm following its release in August 2023. Despite its relatively new status, its massive success has resulted in it being ranked among the top 10 highest-rated games of all time. With over 17,000 endings, Larian Studios' role-playing game has been acclaimed for its high replayability.

However, some fans wonder if there exists a title that can stand toe-to-toe with Baldur's Gate 3 in terms of gameplay, combat mechanics, storyline, and other factors. While the game sets the bar high for RPGs, getting a similar experience isn't entirely impossible.

In this list, we will look into five different games you can play if you love Baldur's Gate 3.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

5 games to play in 2023 if you liked Baldur's Gate 3

1) Elden Ring

Fired up with actions and challenges, Elden Ring, released in 2022, is developed by FromSoftware. The main objective for you is to become the Elden Lord. However, to reach this great feat, you first need to travel extensively. This is where the game resembles iconic quests from various anime.

With heavy shadows to fill the overall atmosphere and a series of trivial dungeons to venture into, Elden Ring is a visual treat. Furthermore, the game incorporates massive difficulty in boss fights.

To become the Elden Lord, you need to seek out the ring’s shards under the protection of the demigods. That’s what makes this game a top pick for the most unforgettable brawls and scrimmage.

2) Mass Effect

If you want a game that is a little bit close to Baldur’s Gate 3, you should check out Mass Effect. The Legendary Edition (2021) stays true to its military sci-fi genre, but the gameplay is indistinguishable. With catchy storytelling, the thrill you get from the characters changing history is boundless.

Mass Effect is a third-person shooter set in a galaxy map where you can progress by completing missions and defeating enemies. Unlike other RPGs that are straightforward about morality choices (good vs. bad decisions), this title makes use of Paragon and Renegade point systems to represent the outcome of a player's actions. These systems affect the availability of dialogues and missions, making decision-making a crucial factor in the game.

If you also like movies where a person travels in space and time intentionally or accidentally rewrites the past, you might want to try this one out.

3) The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

The Witcher series was popularized by the TV show on Netflix back in 2019, but the actual game is so much better. It features some of the best dialogues written in the vast narrative.

This action role-playing title's plot revolves around finding Geralt's daughter, who is running from the otherworldly Wild Hunt. This game takes the usual RPG elements, like XP and weapon systems, dialogues, choices, compelling storylines, and combat mechanics, and weaves them together in a beautiful masterpiece.

Taking different actions could lead you to different places, and here's where it's highly similar to Baldur's Gate 3.

4) Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire

If you’re looking for another turn-based game series like Baldur's Gate 3, Deadfire is in the top ranks. The Pillars of Eternity is already impressive in its own way, and so the developers aimed to create an AAA game in conjunction.

Unlike Baldur's Gate 3's plethora of possible outcomes, this title only comes in three main endings, a list of character endings, and of course, a deadfire ending. Although it received a lot of praise and positive reviews, it did not reflect on the game's actual sales.

You might have to wait a little while for the third part of the series because the developers aren’t moving unless they solve the “why.”

5) Diablo 4

With its release in June 2023, Diablo 4 takes the series into the backstory of the creation of the Sanctuary. The hype of the trailers was astonishing, and the excitement never died down.

Now, the Mother of Sanctuary, Lilith, manipulates human beings in her own attractively twisted way, and it is your mission to become the strongest character to defeat the spawns of hell.

Diablo 4's parallelism with Baldur's Gate 3 lies in the fact that both games create an avenue for exploration in an open world, and the side quests are impertinent to gain that extra XP. This is what makes the overall gameplay exciting.