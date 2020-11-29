5 best Among Us Discord servers in November 2020

Having been released over two years ago, Among Us has now emerged as one of the most popular games of 2020. It has also been one of the most streamed games at the tail end of the year.

In the game, crewmates must complete their tasks in a spaceship while keeping an eye out for an impostor among them who will have to sabotage the crewmates' progress and kill the entire crew to win the game.

Many Among Us players now use Discord servers across the world, which is a great way to communicate with their friends via voice, video, or text, making the gaming experience much more fun, enjoyable, and interactive.

This article lists down the best Among Us servers available on Discord in November 2020.

Also read: Five best hiding spots in Among Us

Top 5 Among Us Discord servers in November 2020

#1 - Innersloth

The official Innersloth Discord server

The official Discord server of Innersloth has over 777,000 members and is one of the most popular servers among players worldwide. Currently, it has 60 voice channels and a separate text-channel for users who don’t use VC (Voice Chat) or video calling.

Advertisement

Players can click here to join the official Discord server of Innersloth.

#2 - Among Us

The Among Us Discord server

The server "Among Us" has around 511,000 users. It has separate text-channels for players and offers more than 200 voice lobbies, which is great for players from different regions of the world. There are currently 131,846 active online members.

Click here to join this server.

#3 - Among Us Community

The Among Us Community Discord server

The next Discord server is "Among Us Community." It bags a total member count of 236,000 and has over 220 voice lobbies for players. This server also claims to host Among Us tournaments frequently on their server.

Advertisement

To join this Discord server, click here.

#4 - Among Us LFG

The Among Us LFG Discord server

Among Us LFG is another active Discord server for the megapopular title. Over 174,000 players are active members of it, and it has over 200 voice channels. Currently, there are 53,055 members online on the server.

Users can click here to join this server.

#5 - Among Us

The Among Us Discord server

This server is plainly named "Among Us" and currently boasts over 127,000+ members. It has over 150 voice channels and over 20 separate text channels for players to use.

Players can join this server by clicking here.

Also read: How to play hide and seek in Among Us: Rules, format, and other details