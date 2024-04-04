Best Arena 1 deck in Clash Royale (Goblin Stadium)

Arena 1 in Clash Royale, famously known as the Goblin Stadium, provides the first challenge for newcomers. This arena is played after the Training Camp and unlocks a set of cunning Goblin-related cards that can swarm opponents and create relentless pressure when used effectively. Crafting a powerful deck at this stage is crucial to achieving victory and unlocking higher arenas.

This article highlights the composition of the best Arena 1 deck in Clash Royale.

Updated best Arena 1 deck in Clash Royale in 2024

Arena 1 deck (Image via Supercell)

Here's the breakdown of the required deck:

Knight Evolution (Elixir cost: 3): The Knight Evolution serves as a sturdy frontline defender and a versatile support unit. Its ability to receive 60% less during movement makes it an excellent attack leader. It has 20% higher HP than its traditional counterpart and requires 2 cycles to deploy the evolved version.

Giant (Elixir cost: 5): In the Arena 1 deck, Giant acts as a powerful tank, absorbing enemy attacks and paving the way for your other units to deal substantial damage to enemy towers. Its high hit points allow it to soak pressure during pushes, providing a win condition during battles.

Mini P.E.K.K.A. (Elixir cost: 4): Mini P.E.K.K.A. is the second tanky troop in this Clash Royale deck with relatively less HP than the Giant. However, with his swift speed and short sword, this unit proves threatening against opposing Giants, Knights, or high-health Goblin units.

Valkyrie (Elixir cost: 3): The Valkyrie's spinning attack is perfect for clearing out swarms of enemy troops, including Goblin hordes. Use it to create openings for your other troops to advance.

The Valkyrie's spinning attack is perfect for clearing out swarms of enemy troops, including Goblin hordes. Use it to create openings for your other troops to advance. Minions (Elixir cost: 3): Minions are swift airborne creatures that provide excellent air defense against high-threat targets. They synergize well with ground-based tanks like the Giant, providing defense against both ground and air assaults.

Minions are swift airborne creatures that provide excellent air defense against high-threat targets. They synergize well with ground-based tanks like the Giant, providing defense against both ground and air assaults. Musketeer (Elixir cost: 4): The Musketeer's long-range attacks are utilized to pick off enemy troops from a safe distance. She excels in strategies where she is deployed behind the Giant.

The Musketeer's long-range attacks are utilized to pick off enemy troops from a safe distance. She excels in strategies where she is deployed behind the Giant. Goblin Cage (Elixir cost: 4): The Goblin Cage spawns resilient Goblin brawlers and also acts as a distraction for enemy units. Its ability to withstand damage while churning out offensive power makes it a versatile defensive structure in this deck.

The Goblin Cage spawns resilient Goblin brawlers and also acts as a distraction for enemy units. Its ability to withstand damage while churning out offensive power makes it a versatile defensive structure in this deck. Arrows (Elixir cost: 3): In Clash Royale, Arrows serve as a reliable way to clear swarms of enemy troops, including pesky Goblin units. Their area damage can turn the tide of battle by eliminating low-health troops and supporting your pushes effectively.

Average elixir cost: 3.6 elixirs.

