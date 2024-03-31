Best Arena 13 deck in Clash Royale (Rascal's Hideout)

In Clash Royale, Arena 13 is commonly known as the Rascal's Hideout and is unlocked at 4,200 trophies. This arena introduces a formidable array of new troops, such as the Electro Giant, Magic Archer, and Bowler, each boasting high HP and posing a challenge that demands skilled execution to overcome. Players need to craft a strategic Clash Royale deck to counter these hard-hitting troops.

This article highlights the composition of the best Arena 13 deck in Clash Royale.

What is the deck composition for Clash Royale Arena 13?

Arena 13 deck composition (Image via Supercell)

Here's the breakdown of the required deck:

Knight Evolution (Elixir cost: 3): The Knight Evolution is a cost-effective versatile tank in the Arena 13 deck. The evolved version of Knight has 20% more HP than its traditional counterpart. Furthermore, this troop takes 60% less damage when it's on the move, making it harder to stop. The level 13 Knight Evolution possesses the ability to deal 203 Damage Per Second (DPS). Thus, the Knight excels at absorbing damage from enemy troops while dealing significant blows in return.

Tesla Evolution (Elixir cost: 4): The Tesla Evolution is the main defensive building in this Clash Royale deck that targets both ground and air units. It is resistant to spells like Lightning because of its ability to retract underground while it is not attacking. Furthermore, the Evolution ability of this unit allows the troop to generate circular shockwaves from the center of its base, stunning and damaging opponent troops within range.

Goblin Gang (Elixir cost: 3): The Goblin Gang card spawns normal Goblins and Spear Goblins on the battlefield. It costs only 3 elixirs, making it a top choice for both offense and defense. It is majorly used to eliminate low-health units and distract high-damage ones to initiate a counter-attack.

Poison (Elixir cost: 4): Poison is a potent spell that deals damage over time to enemy troops and buildings within its radius. With a 4-elixir cost, Poison is ideal for clearing out swarms of enemy troops, weakening defensive structures, or supporting your pushes by denying area control to your opponents.

Miner (Elixir cost: 3): The Miner is a strategic card that can be deployed anywhere on the battlefield. As a Legendary card, Miner is the perfect choice for chip damage on enemy towers, eliminating support troops behind enemy lines, or disrupting your opponent's defenses.

Dart Goblin (Elixir cost: 3): The Dart Goblin is a ranged attacker with a fast attack speed in Clash Royale. It is mostly used to provide support from a distance, or targetting enemy towers.

Wall Breakers (Elixir cost: 2): With their ability to quickly reach enemy towers and deal significant damage, Wall Breakers exert constant pressure on your opponent.

The Log (Elixir cost: 2): In Arena 13, The Log is used to push enemy troops, clearing lanes and dealing damage to them.

