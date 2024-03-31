Best Arena 14 deck in Clash Royale (Serenity Peak)

Clash Royale Arena 14 is known as the Serenity Peak and is unlocked at 4,600 trophies. This arena is famous for unveiling seven new Clash Royale cards, which include the magical Night Witch, powerful Elixir Golem, and ferocious Lumberjack. Players need to craft their deck meticulously to defeat skilled opponents possessing these cards.

This article delves into the composition of the best Clash Royale deck for Arena 14 (Serenity Peak).

What is the best Clash Royale Arena 14 deck?

Deck composition (Image via Supercell)

Here's the breakdown of the required deck:

Mega Knight (Elixir cost: 7): The Mega Knight serves as the tank and primary damage dealer in this Clash Royale deck. With its high hit points and devastating splash damage upon landing, it can swiftly clear swarms of enemy troops while pressuring the opponent's defenses. Bats Evolution (Elixir cost: 2): With 50% higher hitpoints than traditional bats, these evolved creatures quickly chip away at enemy troops and distract their high-damage single-target units. This card spawns a group of evolved Bats that cost 2 elixirs to deploy. They can heal themself by striking an opponent unit, making this card a suitable option in your deck to eliminate threats efficiently while conserving elixir for your heavier hitters. Ram Rider (Elixir cost: 5): The Ram Rider's ability to stun and slow down enemy troops or buildings disrupts enemy strategies and buys time for your units to deal damage. Use her to target key enemy units or buildings while supporting her with other troops for a potent offensive push. Poison (Elixir cost: 4): Poison provides area denial and chip damage, making it an essential spell in this Arena 14 deck. Use it to control enemy swarms, weaken defensive structures, or chip away at the opponent's tower health over time. Electro Wizard (Elixir cost: 4): The Electro Wizard brings both defensive and offensive capabilities to the table. His ability to stun and target multiple enemies at once helps to stop enemy pushes and defend against air and ground units effectively. Additionally, the Electro Wizard's spawn zap can reset enemy Inferno Tower/Dragon, Sparky, or Electro Dragon, providing crucial utility in challenging matchups. Mini P.E.K.K.A. (Elixir cost: 4): Another powerhouse in this Arena 14 deck, the Mini P.E.K.K.A. excels at shredding through high-hitpoint tanks and buildings. Deploy her to counter enemy tanks like Golem or Lava Hound, or use her defensively to stop incoming threats in their tracks. Bandit (Elixir cost: 3): The Bandit adds speed and unpredictability to your deck. Her dash ability allows her to quickly close the gap between targets, making her a threat to enemy troops and buildings alike. Use the Bandit to apply pressure, support your pushes, or punish the exposed enemy towers. Giant Snowball (Elixir cost: 2): Lastly, the Giant Snowball has multiple utilities in this Arena 14 deck. Its knockback effect can disrupt enemy formations and buy time for your other units to deal damage. Additionally, the Giant Snowball also helps to slow down enemy units, making them an easy target in combat.

Check out more articles on Clash Royale:

Best Arena 12 deck (Spooky Town) || Best Arena 11 deck (Electro Valley) || Best Arena 10 deck (Hog Mountain)