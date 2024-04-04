Best Arena 2 deck in Clash Royale (Bone Pit)

Arena 2 in Clash Royale is commonly known as the Bone Pit and is unlocked at 300 trophies. It provides access to four new cards, taking the total tally of available cards in the game to 16. Here, players need to craft an optimal deck consisting of eight complementary cards to win more trophies and unlock access to Arena 3.

This article highlights the composition of the best Arena 2 deck in Clash Royale.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

What is the best Arena 2 deck in Clash Royale in 2024?

Composition of the required deck (Image via Supercell)

Here's the breakdown of the best Arena 2 deck in Clash Royale in 2024:

Giant (Elixir cost: 5): The Giant serves as the backbone of this Arena 2 deck, providing a sturdy tank capable of soaking up damage from enemy defenses and troops. With its high hitpoints and slow movement speed, the Giant excels in pushes towards the enemy towers. It is fully optimized when paired with support troops like Musketeer or Bomber.

Tombstone (Elixir cost: 3): The Tombstone acts as the defense of this deck, spawning several Skeletons to distract and stop enemy troops in their path. The Tombstone can be used as a quick cycle card because of its low elixir cost.

Mini P.E.K.K.A. (Elixir cost: 4): The Mini P.E.K.K.A. is another tanky troop in this Clash Royale deck, possessing high speed and devastating damage potential. It is a rare card that is unlocked in the Training Camp and is generally used to thwart high-damaging opponents.

Musketeer (Elixir cost: 4): The Musketeer brings ranged firepower to the deck, dealing damage to both air and ground units. Placing it behind tanks or defensive structures allows it to deal damage safely and contribute to pushing through enemy defenses.

Valkyrie (Elixir cost: 4): In this Arena 2 deck, Valkyrie is assigned the task of clearing swarms of low-hitpoint troops with its spinning attack. The card is extremely useful in distracting and stopping large enemy pushes with the help of other splash-damage troops like Bomber.

Bomber (Elixir cost: 2): The Bomber specializes in dealing with area damage, making it an effective support defense troop. Its low elixir cost and high damage output make it a feasible option in the midst of a battle.

Fireball (Elixir cost: 4): The Fireball is a versatile spell that deals moderate area damage to both troops and buildings. When it is deployed, it can hit enemy troops or defensive structures from a good range.

Arrows (Elixir cost: 3): Arrows is another spell in this Arena 2 deck that provides crowd control and deals damage to multiple troops within the area of effect. They are particularly effective against swarms of low-hitpoint units like Minions, Goblins, or Archers.

Average Elixir cost: 3.9 elixirs

Check out more articles on Clash Royale:

