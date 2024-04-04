Best Arena 3 deck in Clash Royale (Barbarian Bowl)

In Clash Royale, Arena 3 is unlocked at 600 trophies and unveils four new cards, including Barbarians, Battle Ram, Mega Minions, and Cannon. These cards play a significant role in players' decks, allowing them to outskill tough opponents in this Barbarian Bowl arena. Players must gain 300 more trophies to unlock Clash Royale Arena 4 through victories in this arena.

This article highlights the composition of the best Arena 3 deck in Clash Royale.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinion.

The best Clash Royale Arena 3 deck in 2024

Arena 3 deck composition (Image via Supercell)

Here's the breakdown of the required deck:

Battle Ram Evolution (Elixir cost: 4): The Battle Ram serves as a potent offensive tool, capable of charging towards enemy towers with relentless force. Its ability to spawn Barbarians upon impact adds an extra layer of threat, making it a versatile card for both offense and defense. Furthermore, the evolution of this unit allows it to deal splash damage through pushback after hitting the opponent's building.

Average Elixir cost: 3.7 elixirs.

