Best Arena 4 deck in Clash Royale (Spell Valley)

Arena 4 in Clash Royale is unlocked at 1,000 trophies achieved through participation and victories in previous arenas. It is known for unlocking six new cards, including Wizard, Bomb Tower, Skeleton Dragons, and Inferno Tower. These cards play a vital role in Clash Royale battles in this Spell Valley arena.

This article highlights the composition of the best Arena 4 deck in Clash Royale.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

The updated Arena 4 deck in Clash Royale in 2024

Arena 4 deck (Image via Supercell)

Here's the breakdown of the required deck:

Valkyrie Evolution (Elixir cost: 4): The Valkyrie serves as the backbone of this Arena 4 deck. Her area damage and high hit points make her an excellent counter to swarm troops and ground-based units. Furthermore, her evolution ability allows her to trap her opponent in a tornado, pulling them together and dealing splash damage.

Giant (Elixir cost: 5): The Giant is the tanky unit used to absorb opponent damage to prolong the survival of the support troops that deal significant long-ranged damage. Deploy him in front of your Musketeer to create offensive pushes toward the opponent's towers.

Goblins (Elixir cost: 2): In Clash Royale, Goblins cost a mere 2 elixir and are therefore excellent for cycling through your deck without worrying about elixir management. Deploy them alongside Giant to take down enemy troops or chip away at enemy towers.

Musketeer (Elixir cost: 4): The Musketeer is the long-range damage dealer in this Arena 4 deck, capable of picking off enemy troops and targeting enemy towers from a safe distance. Despite her low health, she can still manage to frustrate enemy defense for a longer duration when she is deployed behind the Giant.

Goblin Hut (Elixir cost: 5): The Goblin Hut is your source of constant pressure, spawning several Spear Goblins that chip away at enemy towers over time. Place it behind your towers to slowly build up a swarm of Spear Goblins that can distract enemy troops and provide additional support.

Wizard (Elixir cost: 5): The Wizard brings splash damage to the table, making him effective against swarms of low-hitpoint troops. Deploy him behind your Giant push to clear out enemy troops and pave the way for your units to advance.

Minions (Elixir cost: 3): Minions provide cheap and effective air defense, capable of quickly taking down enemy air units such as Skeleton Dragons. This card costs three elixirs and spawns a group of 3 minions in a triangular formation. This formation makes it tougher for the opponent to neutralize all three troops.

Fireball (Elixir cost: 4): The Fireball is your versatile spell that costs four elixir and deals significant damage to enemy troops. Use it to finish off weakened enemy units or to clear out enemy swarms that threaten your pushes.

Average elixir cost: 4 elixirs.

