The best AS VAL build in Delta Force can be extremely lethal in the right hands. The Assault Rifle, by default, isn't quite the best and is not as easy to use compared to other rifles in the game. The main problem with the weapon is its high recoil, and it is one of the reasons why many newcomers, as well as veterans, tend not to pick up the gun. However, as you level up the gun, you unlock new attachments. These can completely transform the weapon.

In this guide, we'll take a closer look at the best AS VAL build in the shooter that is designed for players of various skill groups.

Best Delta Force AS VAL build

To set up the best Delta Force AS VAL build, it is highly recommended to unlock and use the following attachments:

Optic: Panoramic Red Dot Sight

Panoramic Red Dot Sight Left Rail: DBAL-X2 Purple Laser Light Combo

DBAL-X2 Purple Laser Light Combo Barrel: VSS Tsunami Long Barrel Combo

VSS Tsunami Long Barrel Combo Foregrip: Resonant Ergonomic Grip

Resonant Ergonomic Grip Mag Mount: Coyote Medium P. Mag Assist

Coyote Medium P. Mag Assist Mag: VSS 45-Round Mag

VSS 45-Round Mag Grip Mount: Balanced Grip Base

Balanced Grip Base Rear Grip: AK Heavy Tower Grip

AK Heavy Tower Grip Stock: 416 Stable Stock

The loadout code for this Delta Force AS VAL build is as follows:

AS Val Assault Rifle-Warfare-6F5I6D009B793ILS11ON5

Setting up the best AS VAL build in Delta Force (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

All these attachments are equipped with this AS VAL build with two simple goals. The first is to reduce the recoil, making it viable for mid-range engagements. Second is to make the weapon beginner-friendly, so that even the newcomers can use the Assault Rifle without breaking a sweat.

To learn more about how the attachments improve the firearm and make it the best AS VAL build, check out the section below.

How do these attachments affect the AS VAL?

Given below is a brief overview of how each of these attachments affects the best AS VAL build:

The Panoramic Red Dot Sight is a solid pick for close and mid-range combat. The firearm's high recoil renders it less powerful at longer ranges; hence, it is advised to stick to close ranges with the rifle, which is where you cannot go wrong with the Panoramic Red Dot Sight.

is a solid pick for close and mid-range combat. The firearm's high recoil renders it less powerful at longer ranges; hence, it is advised to stick to close ranges with the rifle, which is where you cannot go wrong with the Panoramic Red Dot Sight. The DBAL-X2 Purple Laser Light Combo significantly improves handling and accuracy. On top of that, it also allows for a tactical stance, which is a game-changer in close-range combat.

significantly improves handling and accuracy. On top of that, it also allows for a tactical stance, which is a game-changer in close-range combat. The VSS Tsunami Long Barrel Combo improves the weapon's damage range and muzzle velocity, making it useful for mid-range fights. It also helps with control stats, making the gun easier to use.

improves the weapon's damage range and muzzle velocity, making it useful for mid-range fights. It also helps with control stats, making the gun easier to use. The Resonant Ergonomic Grip helps a lot in controlling the vertical recoil. If you are used to high recoil, your natural instinct will be to pull down the mouse. However, since its rate of fire is quite high, manually controlling it is really difficult, especially in mid-range fights. Therefore, it's recommended to use this grip.

helps a lot in controlling the vertical recoil. If you are used to high recoil, your natural instinct will be to pull down the mouse. However, since its rate of fire is quite high, manually controlling it is really difficult, especially in mid-range fights. Therefore, it's recommended to use this grip. The Coyote Medium P. Mag Assist improves handling stats slightly, and there is no reason to not use it as it doesn't impact any other stat.

improves handling stats slightly, and there is no reason to not use it as it doesn't impact any other stat. As for the Mag, it's recommended to go with the VSS 45-Round Mag . With the fast fire rate, you'll be running out of bullets frequently, and having more bullets ensures you can stay in a fight longer.

. With the fast fire rate, you'll be running out of bullets frequently, and having more bullets ensures you can stay in a fight longer. The Balanced Grip Base has multiple effects. It improves control, handling, stability, and the gun's accuracy.

has multiple effects. It improves control, handling, stability, and the gun's accuracy. Similar to the Balanced Grip Base, the AK Heavy Tower Grip also marginally improves your handling, stability, control, and accuracy.

also marginally improves your handling, stability, control, and accuracy. Finally, the 416 Stable Stock drastically improves stability, making it easier to use in full-auto mode. It also improves control stats, which makes it viable for mid-range combat.

Best AS VAL build calibration settings in Delta Force

After setting up the best AS VAL build in Delta Force, you must calibrate some of the attachments for the best results. Here's what we recommend:

Stock: Weight Limit +50.00 g, Placement +3 Slot

Weight Limit +50.00 g, Placement +3 Slot Barrel: Weight Limit +50.00 g, Length -10.00 mm

Exploring the best AS VAL build calibration settings (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

These calibrations will help you get the most out of this AS VAL build. Tweaks on the Stock improve your weapon control and firing stability. As for the Barrel, the calibrations here will improve the aim down sight speed and improve firing stability.

That covers everything about the best AS VAL build in Team Jade's latest shooter.

