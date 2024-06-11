The best Assassins in Solo leveling Arise can help increase any team's power with their high damage output and impressive Crit Rate. While there are currently only three Assassins in the game since it is still fairly new, more updates are expected to arrive with the addition of Assassin units. Therefore, keep checking back to stay up-to-date with this list.

This article explores all the best Assassins in Solo Leveling Arise. Note that this list includes only two playable Assassin units currently available in the game.

Han Song-Yi and Kang Taeshik are currently the best Assassins in Solo Leveling Arise

1) Kang Taeshik

Kang Taeshik is one of the two best Assassin in the game (Image via Netmarble)

Since Bleed effect is considered among the deadliest effects in the game, the best Assassins in Solo Leveling Arise, such as Kang Taeshik, can help you deal with all the main bosses.

Trending

The SR-rarity, Assassin-class unit runs towards enemies with daggers in his hands, and when combined with the Bleed effect, his damage output often surpasses some of the SSR-rarity units in the game.

Kang Taeshik utilizes his Dagger Toss to deal 945% Dark damage of the user's attacks. Meanwhile, his Tracking skill deals 2163% Dark damage of the user's attack, making him a formidable opponent.

Furthermore, this is among the best Dark characters in the game with a unique Support skill to inflict Bleed on enemies, making him among the best damage dealers in the game. Besides, his QTE and Ultimate skill can also make enemies tremble.

2) Han Song-Yi

Han Song-Yi is the only other playable Assassin apart from Kang Taeshik in SLA (Image via Netmarble)

Han Song-Yi's damage output is not as other units, but she is still considered among the best Assassins in Solo leveling Arise for her utility in the damage over time teams.

This is one of the best Water-elemental damage dealing units that can deal 1173% damage of the user's attack using her Swift Fight Skill. She can also deal 291% damage of the the user's attack with her Retrieve skill.

Han Song-Yi also has some amazing Special Support, QTE Ultimate skills that can inflict Poison effect on enemies, making this SR-unit a great pick for beginner teams.

Check out our other SLA-related articles: