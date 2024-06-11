The best Healers in Solo Leveling Arise are here to help increase the team's survivability. Since the game is still new, there are only two Healers you can pick for your roster. You can use these units to cast buff magic to enhance the abilities of your allies. However, some Healers can also deal a great amount of damage increasing the overall power of the player's team.

This article lists all the best Healers in Solo Leveling Arise. While it only enlists all the playable Healers currently available in the game, we will update the article with the upcoming updates.

Note: This article is subjective and it reflects the writer's point of view.

All Healers in Solo Leveling Arise ranked from best to worst

2) Lee Joohee

Lee Joohee is an SR-rarity Healer in SLA (Image via Netmarble)

Lee Joohee is currently among the best Healers in Solo Leveling Arise. This SR-rarity unit creates a large divination circle on the ground to attack her enemies, dealing 540% damage to the user's maximum HP. This top-tier Water character can also increase the team's Core Gauges by 100%.

Trending

This Healer can increase the team's HP by 8% and can increase her own HP further by 6% at level two Dupes. Furthermore, her healing circle helps in increasing the HP of allies while simultaneously dealing 380% damage to the user's Max HP.

Her Healing Waves can recover both HP and mana for the allies, and her Critical Wave skill creates a divination circle and attacks by pushing the enemies forward, dealing 420% damage.

Also Read: Best SR-rarity characters in SLA

1) Min Byung-Gu

Min Byung-Gu is currently the best Healer to invest in Solo Leveling Arise (Image via Netmarble)

Min Byung-Gu is an SSR unit that deals with Light-elemental damage to its enemies. This SSR unit is easily the best Healers in Solo Leveling Arise, and a top-tier Hunter in the current meta.

This Healer attacks the enemies with his Holy Mace skill to deal 172% damage. He also uses his Conviction of Light skill to summon the divination circle of light, dealing 333% damage to the enemies, and with only a 12-second cooldown, this skill becomes immensely effective for the players.

Furthermore, Min Byung-Gu also has an amazing skill in Light's Glimmer which can deal 203% damage of the user's max HP, making him among the best Healers in SLA.