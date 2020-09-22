Best attachments for the Cordite in COD Mobile 

Introduced in Season 6 of COD Mobile, the Cordite has been one of the better SMGs to use. It is one of the more versatile guns in the game, especially in the submachine gun category. Although the base stats are nothing to scoff at for this COD Mobile weapon, it has great accuracy, a high rate of fire, and does solid damage as well. The Cordite even has low recoil, and can take opponents out from a decent range.

Adding the right attachments to the Cordite will make it even deadlier on the COD Mobile battlefield. The perfect set of attachments will make it's accuracy spot on. The range and recoil controls both get a boost, with the only issue being reduced mobility. Even that though, can be leveled out using perks, considering that it is a weapon that already boasts great mobility.

Best COD Mobile Cordite attachments

(Image Credit: Activision)

Barrel: OWC Marksman

The OWC Marksman attachment in COD Mobile has many positives. It boosts the Cordite's damage range, lateral recoil stability, and ADS bullet spread accuracy. The negatives come in the form of decreased movement speed and ADS speed.

Laser: OWC Laser – Tactical

This Cordite's tactical laser is visible to enemies, but it has some strong positives that outweigh the issue. The ADS speed and ADS bullet spread accuracy both get an upgrade with this COD Mobile laser attachment.

Stock: YKM Combat Stock

The YKM Combat Stock lowers the Cordite's vertical recoil control, flinch stability, and ADS bullet spread accuracy. The boost it receives in the form of ADS speed however, is massive.

Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape

Stippled Grip Tape is one of the best COD Mobile attachments. While it lowers ADS bullet spread accuracy, it boosts ADS speed and sprint-to-fire speed massively. This helps round out a lot of the mobility issues caused by some of the other attachments.

Ammunition: 90 Round Extended Mag

The 90 Round Extended Mag is the last attachment on the list. This COD Mobile attachment is pretty self-explanatory. It loads the Cordite with a ton of ammunition. This makes it easy to rack up a number of quick kills before having to reload the weapon.

Disclaimer: This article is the writer's opinion and may not match the opinions of others regarding the best COD Mobile attachments for the Cordite weapon.