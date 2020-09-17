Which is the most powerful gun in COD Mobile? 

The 'power' quotient of weapons in video games is usually determined by the amount of damage it can inflict. However. the term 'powerful weapon' can be a subjective one, especially in a game like COD Mobile where there are a lot of factors to be considered.

In COD Mobile, the most powerful weapon is determined by a lot more than just a weapon's damage rating. First and foremost, the weapon has to be in the right hands. It has to be a balanced one and needs to be a force to be reckoned with, no matter the situation. Considering all these factors, only one gun comes to mind when talking about the most powerful weapon in COD Mobile - the AK-47.

COD Mobile's most powerful gun: AK-47

(Image Credit: Activision)

Base Stats:

Damage: 48

Fire Rate: 55

Accuracy: 67

Mobility: 68

Range: 58

Controls: 44.

Those are the stats of the AK-47 with no attachments equipped. With the right loadout alongside the weapon, players can dominate in any mode of the game, ranging from ranked to battle royale.

The weapon's damage potential is high, and its low control can be easily overcome by having the right attachments. With short controlled bursts, this weapon can unleash devastation from any range. It is an absolute beast of a gun.

AK-47 is the weapon of choice in COD Mobile

(Image Credit: Activision)

The AK-47, which can be unlocked in level 18 of the game, is COD Mobile's staple. It is the most used weapon in the game and possibly in the entire COD series. Its stats are extremely balanced, which is no wonder why so many players opt to use it in their loadouts. Among all guns available in COD Mobile, the AK-47 is undoubtedly the complete package.

Players know what they get with the AK-47, which explains the gun's massive popularity. The gun is powerful and easy to use but is difficult to master. The weapon can shred through anyone in its way. There is no sniper, LMG, shotgun or any other assault rifle in COD Mobile that can rival the sheer force of the AK-47.