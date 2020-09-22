Best COD Mobile attachments for the Kilo Bolt-Action Rifle

The Kilo Bolt-Action Rifle in COD Mobile can be a very dangerous weapon when in the right hands. It does massive damage and tends to be extremely accurate as well. Close to medium range is where this weapon shines, boasting a one hit kill if fired at the upper body or above. This though, does not mean that it's long range viability is limited.

As a bolt-action weapon, hitting your shots with the Kilo is important. No one needs to worry about mobility and fire rate when using this gun in COD Mobile. It is all about damage, range, and accuracy. The best attachments for the Kilo Bolt-Action, increase those greatly.

Best COD Mobile attachments for the Kilo Bolt-Action

(Image Credit: Activision)

Muzzle: OWC Light Suppressor

There are zero negatives to using this COD Mobile muzzle attachment. It only does good things for the Kilo. Those positives up the damage, damage range and, being a suppressor, silences the weapon.

Barrel: MIP Extended Light Barrel

ADS speed is the only thing that takes a hit with this barrel attachment. Damage range is once again boosted, as well as ADS bullet spread accuracy. This will make hitting head shots from long range deadlier than they already are.

Optic: 3X Tactical Scope 3

This COD Mobile optic is pretty straight forward. It does lower mobility and ADS speed, but it increases the weapon's range. With this scope attached, the Kilo Bolt-Action will be able to shoot a lot further than usual, and in turn damage enemies who will never see it coming.

Ammunition: OWC Stopping Power Reload

The ammunition attachment will lower the Kilo's ADS speed, reload speed, and vertical recoil control in COD Mobile. The recoil isn't really an issue here, since the weapon resets to center after firing a shot. The positives though, are quite wonderful. Magazine capacity rises, damage is heightened, and the damage range is extended even further.

Laser: OWC Laser – Tactical

To counterbalance some of the mobility issues with other attachments, this laser raises ADS speed and ADS bullet spread accuracy. It does make the laser visible to enemies, but that's worth it considering that it ensures the weapon doesn't neglect sight speed completely.

Disclaimer: This article is the writer's opinion and may differ from other opinions regarding the best attachments for the Kilo Bolt-Action in COD Mobile.