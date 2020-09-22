Best attachments for the MSMC in COD Mobile

The MSMC is widely regarded as one of the best weapons in the mainstream Call of Duty franchise. From Black Ops 2, the submachine gun was extremely versatile thanks to its high damage and steady accuracy. However, some fans haven't found the same success with the weapon in COD Mobile.

While the gun is still a good in its base form, there are some players that can't find the sweet spot with the MSMC. Well, today we're going to help you make sure your MSMC is the best it can be in COD Mobile. Here are the three best attachments to throw on this versatile SMG.

Best attachments for the COD Mobile MSMC

If you don't put any attachments on the MSMC, you'll immediately notice that the weapon kicks upward a tremendous amount. Any sustained firing with the SMG and your aim will shoot towards the sky in the blink of an eye. For this reason, you need the exact right attachments to make the MSMC viable.

There are some obvious choices for attachments but we'll still explain the reasoning behind each of them. In COD Mobile, you can have three attachments on your weapon, as long as it's leveled up enough, plus an optic. For the MSMC, we don't see the need for an optical sight but that's more of a personal preference.

Image via Activision

Here are our picks for the three best attachments on the MSMC:

Foregrip Quickdraw Extended Mag

For starters, you'll always want to run a Foregrip on the MSMC. The grip helps with the vertical recoil you'll experience when firing the weapon in COD Mobile. Although, it won't eliminate the recoil altogether, so you'll still need to hold down when aiming.

Advertisement

Next, we have Quickdraw. This attachment is solely for the purpose of rushing around the map. Since we don't recommend any long-range fights with the MSMC, Quickdraw helps with those close quarters engagements you should be getting into.

Finally, there's the Extended Mag, which is on the list since you're likely going to be missing some shots thanks to recoil on the MSMC. In COD Mobile, the first shot usually gets the kill, so Extended Mag will help if you're not as accurate and need some extra bullets.