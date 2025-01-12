The best AWM build in Delta Force can make you a force to be reckoned with. The AWM is one of the most deadly Sniper Rifles in the shooter, capable of dealing up to 190 damage at ranges of up to 200 meters (provided you score headshots). On average, it will deal 100 damage to the chest at similar distances. Every other weapon in its class can deal only 55 damage at such ranges.

This makes it one of the best (if not the best) Sniper Rifles in the shooter. But it can be further enhanced, taking things to another level. Hence, in this guide, we'll take a closer look at the best AWM build in Delta Force to help you get more kills with it at long ranges with ease.

Best Delta Force AWM build

To create the best Delta Force AWM build, you must use all the attachments that are mentioned below:

Optic: 6/12 Marksman Sniper Scope

6/12 Marksman Sniper Scope Killflash: Honeycomb Killflash

Honeycomb Killflash Unique: AWM M-Lok Kit

AWM M-Lok Kit Right Patch: KC Hound Handguard

KC Hound Handguard Left Patch: KC Hound Handguard

KC Hound Handguard Barrel: AWM Skyline Long Barrel

AWM Skyline Long Barrel Muzzle: Resonant Sniper Rifle Suppressor

The loadout code for this Delta Force AWM sniper rifle build is as follows:

AWM Sniper Rifle-Warfare-6F57P7S09B793ILS11ON5

Setting up the best Delta Force AWM build (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

All these attachments (combined) give the weapon a massive boost to its damage range and muzzle velocity, making it even more lethal at long distances. On top of that, the weapon's stability is significantly enhanced, which improves your ability to hit targets at long ranges with ease. You will notice these improvements instantly once you compare the base variant to the best AWM build, at the Firing Range.

How do these attachments affect the AWM?

To learn more about how each of these attachments impacts the best AWM build, read below:

The 6/12 Marksman Sniper Scope is a fantastic Optical Sight for this build. It has numerous zoom levels, allowing you to tweak the scope depending on the situation. Furthermore, it can help improve stability.

is a fantastic Optical Sight for this build. It has numerous zoom levels, allowing you to tweak the scope depending on the situation. Furthermore, it can help improve stability. The Honeycomb Killflash significantly reduces glint visibility. This allows you to play the role of recon without getting spotted easily.

significantly reduces glint visibility. This allows you to play the role of recon without getting spotted easily. The AWM M-Lok Kit improves the handling and stability of the Sniper Rifle, making the gun a lot easier to use, and accurate at longer ranges.

improves the handling and stability of the Sniper Rifle, making the gun a lot easier to use, and accurate at longer ranges. The KC Hound Handguards improve the stability of the gun, which will make the weapon a lot more accurate while aiming down the sights.

improve the stability of the gun, which will make the weapon a lot more accurate while aiming down the sights. The AWM Skyline Long Barrel drastically increases the weapon's damage range and muzzle velocity. As for the damage range, it's increased from 200 meters to 320 meters, essentially allowing you to deal up to 100 damage at over 300 meters. This attachment also improves the control and stability of the rifle.

drastically increases the weapon's damage range and muzzle velocity. As for the damage range, it's increased from 200 meters to 320 meters, essentially allowing you to deal up to 100 damage at over 300 meters. This attachment also improves the control and stability of the rifle. The Resonant Sniper Rifle Suppress or also increases the gun's muzzle velocity and damage range. It also provides high gunshot suppression, making it difficult for your enemies to spot you on the map.

Best AWM build calibration settings in Delta Force

After creating the best AWM build in Delta Force, it's advised that you calibrate the attachments to make the most out of the Sniper Rifle. Here's what we recommend:

Barrel: Weight Limit +50.00 g, Length +10.00 mm

Weight Limit +50.00 g, Length +10.00 mm Optic: Zoom +0.25x, Pupil Distance +10.00mm

Exploring the best AWM build calibration settings (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

Not much calibration is required here, but we do recommend tweaking the Optic and the Barrel for the best results. This will improve the gun's muzzle velocity and stability, and allow you to see at longer ranges more clearly.

That covers everything that you need to know about setting up the best AWM build in the game. Do note that this loadout is curated for long-range fights and we don't recommend using it for aggressive plays.

