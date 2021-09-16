Best bait for Pufferfish in Genshin Impact: How to make, fishing locations, and more details

Pufferfish require Fake Fly Bait in Genshin Impact, and players can catch them in five possible locations.

Unlike other fish, there is no specific time when the player needs to catch a Pufferfish. The only limitation to obtaining a Pufferfish is knowing where it spawns and the bait used. Any fishing rod available in Genshin Impact can be used to catch a Pufferfish, but the player must use Fake Fly Bait.

There are five fishing locations where a player can catch a Pufferfish in Genshin Impact. Two of these locations are in Mondstadt, two are in Inazuma, and the last one is in Liyue. However, it doesn't matter where the location is as all a player needs is the Fake Fly Bait if they wish to catch a Pufferfish.

Pufferfish guide in Genshin Impact: Fake Fly Bait, fishing locations, and more

The Tweet above showcases all of the Pufferfish fishing locations in Genshin Impact. It's vital to remember that several fish can spawn in these locations, so the player might not immediately see a Pufferfish swimming here.

Pufferfish can spawn at any time of the day. Hence, it's not necessary to skip time to fish for them. The five fishing locations are:

Ritou

Liyue Harbor

Springvale

Near Koseki Village

Dawn Winery

Genshin Impact players need to catch 40 Pufferfish to refine The Catch fully. It's 10 Pufferfish per Ako's Sake Vessel, and there are four Ako's Sake Vessels that a player can collect at the Inazuma Fishing Association.

One can only obtain a Pufferfish via fishing. No vendor sells it anywhere in Genshin Impact.

Fake Fly Bait

The requirements for crafting a Fake Fly Bait in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

Fish in Genshin Impact can only be caught with a single bait. In this case, one can obtain Pufferfish by using Fake Fly Bait. If Genshin Impact players don't have the blueprint for creating this bait, they can still acquire it easily.

Genshin Impact players only need to capture three Medaka and exchange it with Nantuck near Mondstadt. Afterward, they can learn the formula and craft it on a crafting bench.

Using one Sakura Bloom and one Horsetail will give the player 10 Fake Fly Bait. This bait can then be used to catch Pufferfish. Fake Fly Bait can also help players catch Bitter Pufferfish, Rusty Koi, and Golden Koi. All of these fish are required to obtain and max out the refinement level of The Catch.

