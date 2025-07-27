A beginner build in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers should focus on providing new players a decent foundation in both offense and defense. Even the early parts of the game put you right into tough fights with aggressive enemies and strong bosses. Without a solid build, you’ll get punished fast.

In this article, we will guide you through the best beginner build in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.

What is the best beginner build in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers?

Best weapon

Beginner Build in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers, start strong with reliable early-game weapons (Image via 505 Games || Sportskeeda Gaming)

For this beginner build, you’ll want to stick with these weapons:

The Lashing Whip: This Longsword should be your main weapon. It becomes insanely effective once you unlock Sword Counter and Sword Counter Variant II, letting you parry and punish enemies with devastating counterattacks. It’s great for dealing with both mobs and bosses.

This Longsword should be your main weapon. It becomes insanely effective once you unlock Sword Counter and Sword Counter Variant II, letting you parry and punish enemies with devastating counterattacks. It’s great for dealing with both mobs and bosses. Astral Blade: This One-Handed Sword is perfect for dodge-heavy moments. Since it’s light, you consume less stamina while dodging, and it lets you recover fast as well.

This One-Handed Sword is perfect for dodge-heavy moments. Since it’s light, you consume less stamina while dodging, and it lets you recover fast as well. Watcher’s Gaze: For owners of the game's Deluxe Edition, this weapon is really good, as its Phantom Flurry skill is deadly and might even outshine your Longsword in some fights.

Best armor

When it comes to armor, go with:

Pirate Hairpin

Fake Monk Robes

Pirate Bracers

Pirate Boots

The Fake Monk Robes definitely stand out as a great armor choice, as they offer solid damage resistance and excellent protection against status ailments, making them ideal for surviving the early boss fights.

Beginner spells

Low-cost spells give you breathing room in tricky fights (Image via 505 Games || Sportskeeda Gaming)

Select ones that pack a punch and aid in crowd control. Go with:

Vorpal Blade

Echo of Dhutanga

Infernal Flames

Echo of Lu Bingzhang

These spells focus on Fire damage and inflicting the Burn ailment, which should work well with the rest of your setup.

Best skills

Make sure to get the following skills early:

Sword Saint

Sword Counter

Sword Counter variant II

Biding Time

Manna Potency

Manna Capacity

Sword Counter and its variants are your bread and butter with the Longsword. They give you a powerful parry system and help knock enemies down with ease. Biding Time works well with your One-Handed Sword, letting you cast spells more often without burning Skyborn Might. Manna Potency and Manna Capacity will keep your healing flask useful during long fights.

Jade Pendant and Benediction

Don’t overthink this aspect while going through Wuchang's early-game content. Just equip any Pendant or Benediction that boosts your overall damage. You’ll eventually unlock better stuff, but for now, keep it simple.

Items to carry

Always keep these items in your inventory:

Manna Vase: Primary healing tool

Primary healing tool Steamed Bunny Bun: Secondary, slower healing tool

Secondary, slower healing tool Temperance: Imbues your weapon with increased power

Imbues your weapon with increased power Fire Pot: Helps deal Fire damage

This beginner build in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers gives you the tools to stay alive, learn the combat flow, and punish enemies hard.

