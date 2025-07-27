A beginner build in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers should focus on providing new players a decent foundation in both offense and defense. Even the early parts of the game put you right into tough fights with aggressive enemies and strong bosses. Without a solid build, you’ll get punished fast.
In this article, we will guide you through the best beginner build in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.
What is the best beginner build in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers?
Best weapon
For this beginner build, you’ll want to stick with these weapons:
- The Lashing Whip: This Longsword should be your main weapon. It becomes insanely effective once you unlock Sword Counter and Sword Counter Variant II, letting you parry and punish enemies with devastating counterattacks. It’s great for dealing with both mobs and bosses.
- Astral Blade: This One-Handed Sword is perfect for dodge-heavy moments. Since it’s light, you consume less stamina while dodging, and it lets you recover fast as well.
- Watcher’s Gaze: For owners of the game's Deluxe Edition, this weapon is really good, as its Phantom Flurry skill is deadly and might even outshine your Longsword in some fights.
Best armor
When it comes to armor, go with:
- Pirate Hairpin
- Fake Monk Robes
- Pirate Bracers
- Pirate Boots
The Fake Monk Robes definitely stand out as a great armor choice, as they offer solid damage resistance and excellent protection against status ailments, making them ideal for surviving the early boss fights.
Beginner spells
Select ones that pack a punch and aid in crowd control. Go with:
- Vorpal Blade
- Echo of Dhutanga
- Infernal Flames
- Echo of Lu Bingzhang
These spells focus on Fire damage and inflicting the Burn ailment, which should work well with the rest of your setup.
Best skills
Make sure to get the following skills early:
- Sword Saint
- Sword Counter
- Sword Counter variant II
- Biding Time
- Manna Potency
- Manna Capacity
Sword Counter and its variants are your bread and butter with the Longsword. They give you a powerful parry system and help knock enemies down with ease. Biding Time works well with your One-Handed Sword, letting you cast spells more often without burning Skyborn Might. Manna Potency and Manna Capacity will keep your healing flask useful during long fights.
Jade Pendant and Benediction
Don’t overthink this aspect while going through Wuchang's early-game content. Just equip any Pendant or Benediction that boosts your overall damage. You’ll eventually unlock better stuff, but for now, keep it simple.
Items to carry
Always keep these items in your inventory:
- Manna Vase: Primary healing tool
- Steamed Bunny Bun: Secondary, slower healing tool
- Temperance: Imbues your weapon with increased power
- Fire Pot: Helps deal Fire damage
This beginner build in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers gives you the tools to stay alive, learn the combat flow, and punish enemies hard.
