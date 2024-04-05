Best Bibi build in Brawl Stars (2024)

The best Bibi build in Brawl Stars involves selecting the right Gadget, Star Power, and two Gears that bolster her abilities during battles. As an Epic brawler, Bibi swings her baseball bat to deal devastating damage to opponent brawlers in a wide-range attack. She also boasts decent health and remarkable power, making her a top stealth-related brawler.

Using her Super, Bibi sends out a bouncing bubble that ricochets off walls, providing area denial and pressuring opponents. Furthermore, she boasts one of the best Hypercharges in Brawl Stars, titled Out of Bounds, which grants her significant speed, damage, and shield boosts. With her Hypercharge active, her bouncing balls split into two bubbles, each dealing the same amount of damage.

Considering all her abilities, this article highlights the best Bibi build in Brawl Stars to help her exert dominance on the battlefield.

What is the best Bibi build in Brawl Stars?

Optimal Gadget: Vitamin Booster

Vitamin Booster Gadget for Bibi (Image via Supercell)

For the perfect Bibi build in Brawl Stars, selecting the right gadget is paramount. Vitamin Booster emerges as the top choice, providing Bibi with much-needed sustainability on the battlefield. This gadget allows her to heal 3840 health over four seconds, ensuring she can endure prolonged engagements against enemy brawlers.

Ideal Star Power: Home Run

Home Run Star Power of Bibi (Image via Supercell)

In terms of Star Power, Home Run is the optimal choice for the best Bibi build in Brawl Stars. When Bibi's Home Run bar is full, her movement speed receives a significant boost, propelling her from 820 points to 920. This increase in speed allows her to maneuver swiftly across the battlefield and even execute tactical retreats during battles.

With Home Run active, Bibi becomes an elusive threat that's challenging for opponents to pin down.

Perfect Gear combination: Speed and Damage Gear

Speed Gear for Bibi (Image via Supercell)

To complement Bib's abilities and playstyle, equipping the right gears is crucial. The Speed Gear provides her with a 15% increase in speed when she's inside bushes, enhancing her stealth capabilities during matches.

On the other hand, the Damage Gear proves invaluable in critical situations. With a 15% increase in damage output when her health falls below 50%, Bibi gains an edge when facing tough adversaries in close encounters. This gear ensures Bibi remains a potent threat regardless of the circumstances, which allows her to secure crucial eliminations and secure victory for her team.

