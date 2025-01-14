The best Bizon build in Delta Force is not to be underestimated for close-range engagements. It is one of the earliest unlocks in the shooter, making it ideal for all newcomers. Right out of the bat, the SMG performs exceptionally at close ranges but isn't without any caveats. The rate of fire on the weapon isn't the best for an SMG and matches those on the Assault Rifles. This makes using the weapon a bit tricky. On top of that, the recoil can be a little difficult to manage, especially for newcomers.

But fret not as most of these problems can be easily mitigated by using the correct set of attachments. In this guide, we'll take a closer look at the best Bizon build in Delta Force, transforming it into a lethal weapon.

Best Delta Force Bizon build

To set up the best Delta Force Bizon build, we suggest using all the attachments listed below:

Optic: Panoramic Red Dot Sight

Panoramic Red Dot Sight Handguard: Bizon Carbon Fiber Handguard

Bizon Carbon Fiber Handguard Left Rail: DBAL-X2 Purple Laser-Light Combo

DBAL-X2 Purple Laser-Light Combo Barrel: Bizon Paratrooper Short Barrel

Bizon Paratrooper Short Barrel Muzzle: Whisper Tactical Suppressor

Whisper Tactical Suppressor Mag: Bizon 64-Round Helical Mag

Bizon 64-Round Helical Mag Grip Mount: Balanced Grip Base

Balanced Grip Base Rear Grip: AK Heavy Tower Grip

AK Heavy Tower Grip Stock: 416 Light Stock

Setting up the best Bizon build in Delta Force (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

All these attachments combined help reduce the recoil of the SMG, making it a lot easier for newcomers to use. On top of that, they help improve the gun's accuracy at close ranges, especially when firing from the hip. After setting up the build, make sure to head into the Firing Range to get a feel of the weapon. The changes are quite drastic and you'll instantly notice the improvements over the Bizon's base variant.

How do these attachments affect the Bizon?

All these attachments impact the Bizon in different ways. If you want to learn how they affect the SMG, read below:

The Panoramic Red Dot Sight is the go-to choice for close-range gunfights in the game. It is not recommended to use anything with magnification levels. However, you can switch it up with something like the Mini Red Dot Sight or the XRO Quick Response Sight depending on your preference.

is the go-to choice for close-range gunfights in the game. It is not recommended to use anything with magnification levels. However, you can switch it up with something like the Mini Red Dot Sight or the XRO Quick Response Sight depending on your preference. The Bizon Carbon Fiber Handguard helps with controlling recoil and improves the handling stats of the weapon. This makes the gun a lot easier to use when playing aggressively and in closed spaces.

helps with controlling recoil and improves the handling stats of the weapon. This makes the gun a lot easier to use when playing aggressively and in closed spaces. The DBAL-X2 Purple Laser-Light Combo improves the handling attributes of the weapon, making it accurate for close-range combat. On top of that, by using this laser light you gain the ability to wield the weapon in a tactical stance, which again, comes in handy when using the gun at close ranges.

improves the handling attributes of the weapon, making it accurate for close-range combat. On top of that, by using this laser light you gain the ability to wield the weapon in a tactical stance, which again, comes in handy when using the gun at close ranges. The Bizon Paratrooper Short Barrel drastically improves the handling stats of the SMG. It also helps with recoil control and improves accuracy.

drastically improves the handling stats of the SMG. It also helps with recoil control and improves accuracy. The Whisper Tactical Suppressor increases damage range and muzzle velocity. Moreover, it helps in reducing recoil and provides gunshot suppression.

increases damage range and muzzle velocity. Moreover, it helps in reducing recoil and provides gunshot suppression. The Bizon 64-Round Helical Mag doubles the bullet count per mag from 32 to 64, allowing you to rain down fire on your targets before having to reload the weapon.

doubles the bullet count per mag from 32 to 64, allowing you to rain down fire on your targets before having to reload the weapon. The Balanced Grip Base has multiple effects although not significant. It helps with handling, recoil control, firing stability, and accuracy.

has multiple effects although not significant. It helps with handling, recoil control, firing stability, and accuracy. The AK Heavy Tower Grip also sports similar effects on the gun as the Balanced Grip Base. It helps improve handling, accuracy, and firing stability while lowering recoil.

also sports similar effects on the gun as the Balanced Grip Base. It helps improve handling, accuracy, and firing stability while lowering recoil. Finally, the 416 Light Stock has a significant impact on improving the handling stats of the SMG as well as lowering recoil.

Best Bizon build calibration settings in Delta Force

Once you are done setting up the best Bizon build in Delta Force, you should also consider calibrating your attachments for the best possible outcome. Here's what we suggest:

Barrel: Length -10.00 mm

Length -10.00 mm Rear Grip: Weight Limit +50.00 g

Exploring the best Bizon build calibration settings (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

These calibrations help you get the most out of the best Bizon build. The tweak on the Barrel helps improve aim down sight speed, which will come in handy for close-range engagements where this weapon shines. Likewise, the calibrations on the Rear Grip provide additional recoil control and boost the sprint to fire speed from the hip.

That covers everything that you need to know about setting up the best Bizon build in the game.

