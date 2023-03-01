Best blueberry farming spot in Sons of the Forest

Sons of the Forest is a survival game that traps you on an island infested with mutants and monsters. Having basic life and survival skills is key to staying in one piece.

However, the game also mimics real-life situations such as hunger and thirst. You will have to hunt for food and look for water if you wish to keep your characters alive.

Luckily, there are edible items in Sons of the Forest that grant you the ability to restore both hunger and thirst. Blueberries are one of these items and are a useful consumable item to have in the backpack. They're relatively easy to find and come in bunches. However, you must keep in mind that eating one blueberry won't be enough to restore their hunger and thirst. It's advisable to eat plenty of them.

With that in mind, it's important for you to farm as many blueberries as possible to keep a stable supply of them.

Blueberries can be found almost anywhere on the Sons of the Forest map

Sons of the Forest puts you on an open-world island where it's easy to get lost. You may encounter a lot of enemies and end up not being prepared for it.

For this reason, it is important that you're equipped with various useful items in-game. As mentioned earlier, some of the most convenient items to have in the game are blueberries, which help restore hunger and thirst. But where exactly can you find these items?

Technically speaking, blueberries can be found just about anywhere on the map. They're common but not exactly easy to find.

Given the vast open-world landscape of the forest, you can easily miss the blueberries since they're relatively small in size and are hidden in bushes. The only way to find them without a guide is by closely approaching a bush with blueberries on it.

Blueberries Location (Image via Endnight Games)

Fortunately, we know the best spot to find these puny blue marbles. Like Aloe Vera, you can easily find blueberries near streams of water. All you'll need to find is a dried-up bush with a brown shade and no leaves. Attached to these brittle, thin branches should be some blueberries, which are supposed to be easy to spot given their difference in color compared to the shades of earth.

Take note that these dried-up bushes will be scattered around the area. It's easy to miss a bunch of them if you're not patient enough to look around. Plus, there's the fact that they can easily camouflage if you don't look closely enough.

It is better to look out for shades of blue around the forest if you want to spot blueberries. One trick is always looking down at the ground to spot them more easily.

Once you find the blueberries, you can either store them in your backpack or eat them directly from the bush. It will depend entirely on your needs when you find them.

Sons of the Forest is like a real-life camping trip but with life-threatening circumstances. Players will have to be resourceful and keep a sharp eye on useful items that can help them survive the horrifying island.

Sons of the Forest is now available on PC through Early Access.

